Funeral Service for the Late Serenity Shantique Noelle Renae Brown , Age 11

A Resident of Blue Hill South will be held at Emmanuel Prophetic and Deliverance Tabernacle Church, St.Vincent Road. On Saturday 12th August 2023. Service Time: 11am.

Officiating will be Prophet Don Clarke and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment: Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery

Left to Cherish her Memories are her

MOTHER: Lythera Roach;

FATHER: Perry Brown;

STEP-FATHERS: Ronald Jean-Simon & Jamal Bain;

SISTERS: Taniqua Peet, Shemarka Rolle, Brittney Campbell, Mya & Gabrielle Jean-Simon, Lapetria Brown, Khyara Ferguson;

BROTHERS: D’Soraji Deleveaux, Tristen Jean-Simon, Lamond Ferguson, Perry Jr & Jim Brown, Jahmal Bain

AUNTS: Xaviera, Adrumea & Samantha Roach, Laverne Mason, Shakaria Moxey, Caroline Rolle, Ellistina Knowles, Naquana Evans, Cherine Decosta, Shamarra Ward, Sharabell Dean, Erica Higgs, Sherell Roach, Beulahmae Jandine, Annamae Charlton, Lovinia, Dolly & Antoinette Brown, Cenamae Levarity, Sherina Wallace, Chantel Charite;

UNCLES: Dwayne Smith, Gamine & Frank Roach, Jason & Ervin Brown, Giles Moxey, James Mason, Richard Higgs, Valentino Wallace, Jackson Dalmond, Kenley & Clednor Charite;

GRAND-AUNTS: Katherina Huyler-Wells, Muriel Almonard, Quintine Longley, Gloria Huyler, Nora McCullough, Angela Higgs, Jacqui Skippings, Stephanie Sands, Marie Roach, Iris Albury, Mary Huyler, Carnetta Poitier, Ann Huyler;

GRAND-UNCLES: Samuel, John & Neville Huyler, Michael Roach, Pedro Skippings Sr., Wenzil Sands, Rudolph Albury, Stanley McCullough, James Wells, Michael Roach, Henry Poitier;

NIECES: Keziah Humes, Salem Dean, Miquell Gardiner, Lanea Arthur, Jayla Brown; NEPHEWS: Mason Deleveaux, Shakhai Campbell, Jamaro Humes;

COUSINS: A’Khari Strachan, Reanno Todd, Keanna Smith, Genesis & Shanton Bastian, Imani Clarke, Liyah Miller, Jamiyah Saunders, Keyla Higgs, Gilia & Gianna Moxey, Wynter Green, Honorr Foo, Jameka, Lavennia & Semaj Mason, Ezekiel Rolle, Kvan Johnson, Lakara Robinson, Marvin Adderley Jr., Noel Roach Jr., Brittany Smith & Family, Dwayne Smith Jr., Jasmaine, Alexis & Trent Roach, Delgano, Felecity & Felecia Roach, Shekinah Rahming, Neil Taylor, Jaden McKenzie, Calvin Brown, Kwame & Nicolas King, Hykame Knowles, Lovisha Robinson, Leslie, Demetrio, Leonardo & Dot Charlton, Phashad Arnette, Garfield Brown, Neaveh & Joshua Wallace, Opal Huyler & Family, Melvina Roberts & Family, Keshon, Kalen & Clednor Jr. Charite, Brandon Hanna, Natasha Huyler, Pastor Christopher Roberts, Anja Davis & Family, Addis Huyler, Wayne Jolly Sr. & Family, Thaneileus Longley, Laveretta Henry & Family, Pedro Skippings Jr. & Family, Syvia & Wesley Morley, Angelica Higgs & Family, Burton Sands & Family, Wenzina Sands & Family, Opal Roach & Family, Roscoe Sweeting & Family, Anson McKinney & Family, Kara Roach & Family, Ron-x, Eulinda, Excie, Gazlyn Huyler and their families, Matty Martin Tucker & Family, Henrietta, Vernell, Thomasina, Kirk and their families, John Jr. & Andera Huyler, Lester, Aaron, Adinah, Algernon, Carlene and their families, Nyoshie Petit-Jean, Evette & Linda Hanna and their families; GOD-PARENTS: Thomasina Rolle, Leandra Albury, Gail Faulkes, Octavius Stuart, Gladstone Thurston Jr., Pastor & First Lady Shannreah & Roselyn Alexis, Kimberley Dean, George & Georgette McPhee, Ratio Richardson, Sharine Weir, Patricia & Dr. Hubert Minnis;

SPECIAL FRIENDS THAT TOOK CARE OF SERENITY AT SCHOOL: Lucy Cola, Kayle Elvie, Jeremiah Rolle, Ritchie Sterlin, Tyjanae Major, Shelly Cherestil, Malik Andrews, Dejah Sherman, Daneisha Lewis, Andy Previl;

SPECIAL TEACHERS THAT TOOK SERENITY UNDER THEIR WINGS AND WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR HER. I’M FOREVER GRATEFUL, FOR OUR BABY HAS GAINED HER WINGS. Melinda Bullard – Grade 3, Linda Wallace – Grade 4, Janiqua Strachan – Grade 5, Marcia Saunders – Grade 6, Shavonne Newchurch, Ms. Tynes, Mrs. Hansen, Mrs. Cash – Excel Academy – Freeport Bahamas;

OTHER FRIENDS AND RELATIVES: Gambier Village Community, Palmdale Primary School, Ridgeland Primary School – K-Kids; Club & Prefect, HYPE Program – National Drug Council, Princess Court Ministry, 6th Street; Coconut Grove Community, Children’s Ward – PMH, Dr. Chase & Dr. Green along with the Nurses of A & E and Trauma Room – PMH, Dr. Jerome Lightbourne, Dr. Chisolm and Team at the Pediatrics Clinic – PMH, Livita Jean-Simon & Family, Lottie Palumbo & Family, Bahamas Immigration Department, Bahamar Security Team especially the Beach Patrol Team, Mr. & Mrs. Mark Gibson, Lynette Oliver & Family, Simmone Dean & Family, Durall Rolle, H.O. Nash Class of 1995 especially Edward Wilson, Alexia Nottage Adderley, David Scavella and their families, Keca Forbes & Family, Devon Rolle & Family, Jeffrey Grant Sr., Mario Austin, Aurely Deleveaux, Rhea Treco, Ginger and Jade Evans & Family, Pastor Terrance Morrison & Family, Pastor Sterling Moss & Family, Lawrence Lloyd & Family, Santosh Sargeant & Family, Olivia Johnson & Family.

Friends May Pay Their Last Respects at Sunset Mortuary and Crematorium # 50 Mt.Rose Ave on Friday from 11am-5pm and on Saturday at the Church from 10am to Services Time.