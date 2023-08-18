Serial groper to be released from prison

A serial groper who indecently assaulted a female police prosecutor in front of a magistrate will be released from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services today, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

Sidney Cooper, 47, has a laundry list of convictions for indecent assault dating back to 2000. His most recent conviction was in 2019.

“Pursuant to the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 2014, in particular section 26 that provides for public notification of the release of sexual offenders on the register by the minister, I’ve made a determination that I should notify the public of the release of inmate Sidney Cooper, who is due to be released tomorrow,” Munroe said during a press

conference.

“In the interest of the public, in my determination, he poses a significant risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public. In that instance, the notification is to the public and not to an individual person.

“There are no regulations governing the procedure before notification. I have determined, as with the first instance that I made public notification, that the inmate has a right to be heard.

“As a result, this morning, I attended at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the conference room in the administrative block, where I had a hearing with Mr. Cooper. I advised them that I was minded to notify the public of his release as a sexual offender on the register.

“I inquired of him, whether he had anything to say as to why I should not make that notification.”

Cooper’s more than 15 convictions for sexual offenses, came over the course of 19 years with two convictions in 2000, three convictions in 2005, six convictions in 2006, one in 2014, three in 2016, and a single sexual offense conviction in 2019. In total he was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

“Mr. Cooper also displayed behavior that satisfied me that he was a danger to the public quite apart from the offending,” Munroe said.

“He, during the course of his trial for indecent assault in 2019, groped and indecently assaulted the female prosecutor in the court who was prosecuting him for that offense in the presence of the magistrate.

“Since he has been committed to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, he has groped and indecently assaulted female correctional officers, and a reporter who was visiting to do a story.

“All in all, Mr. Cooper displays as a man who is unable or unwilling to control his urges to commit sexual offenses.

“He reported on his exit interview that he knows that it is wrong to touch women without permission but, in his view, women invite him to touch them when they wear short clothes, or wear tight clothes, or smile, or lick their lips, or bend over, or move their hips, or blink their eyes or cross their legs.

“In the hearing with him, he denied saying those things on the exit interview. In answer to my question as to why he committed the offenses, particularly the one on the prosecutor, a police woman in court in front of a magistrate, his response was that he has had this spirit since he was a child, and he does not believe that the spirit should bow.

“He expressed that he on that occasion felt that his manhood was challenged because they removed his shackles and a woman was near to him and she was attractive. He has displayed to me that any woman he regards as attractive who is near him is liable to be groped and indecently assaulted. As a result, I judge that he is a danger to the public at large. In order to protect the public, we are notifying the public of his release tomorrow. He will be required to register as a sex offender giving an address. His address before incarceration was The Grove.”

Cooper was not charged for the indecent assaults he committed in prison, and instead loss remission time for that behavior.

When asked why Cooper wasn’t charged for those incidents Munroe said, “That would be an issue for the complainants.”

Munroe was also asked what sort of rehabilitation Cooper would have received in prison.

“… I expressed to him that personal responsibility plays a part in everybody’s life,” he said.

“He then moved to the fact that he could stop it, if he so chose.

“… When it was brought to his attention that that means that he is choosing to do this, he then shifted to he is unemployed and has nothing to do and the Devil finds work for idle hands.

“The bottom line to it is, you commit crimes by your deliberate choices. Punishment is awarded to you based on those choices. You then have an option to refrain from the behavior or to continue. What was most striking to me is that he was on trial before a magistrate for groping and did it in front of the magistrate. Most people behave when they go to court trying to put their best foot forward for the judge.”

Last May, Munroe announced the release of convicted sex offender Alden Scott. Scott died shortly after he was released from prison of natural causes, according to Munroe.

During his conversation with Cooper yesterday, Munroe said Cooper was of the belief that Scott was killed, however, he corrected him and explained that the 55-year-old died of natural causes.

“As with the first instance, this notification is not an invitation for anyone to exact any punishment on Mr. Cooper or to regard themselves as entitled to harm him, because you have been notified of his release,” he said.

“We again remind the public that he has served the time allotted to him, that this notice is there for the public to be able to take care and not become victims of Mr. Cooper, but is not made in order to invite any retribution or harm on Mr. Cooper. The public is warned that that behavior itself amounts to a crime. That is the notification.”

Scott and Cooper are the only two sex offenders who have been released since the register was established.

“There will come a time when there will be any number of persons who are on the register, who are scheduled for release, that this may become a very common occurrence,” the minister said.