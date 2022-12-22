Funeral Service for SERVANT ZELLA LOUISE SYMONETTE, age 59 years of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens who died on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 will be held on Friday, December 30th at 1:00pm at Mount Tabor Church, Willow Tree Avenue and Mount Tabor Drive. Officiating will be His Grace, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by Ministers of Mount Tabor Church. Interment will be made in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulis Sr. and Fairancer Saunders-Brown; her siblings, Fairancer “Monique” Brown, Shirley “Pet” Brown, Modena Brown-McPhee, Gregory Brown and nephew, Tiko Ferguson.

Survived by and missing her for the rest of his natural life is her life-long and loving HUSBAND of 34 years: Kenneth Earl Symonette, Sr.

SONS: Kenneth Earl and Quetel Symonette, Jr.

DAUGHTERS: Kenise and Jerad Darville

GRANDCHILDREN: Anthony Deane, Jr., Colman and Chozen Darville, Hanna & Kai Symonette

ADOPTED CHILDREN: Kenrick and Therea Symonette of Green Castle, Eleuthera

MOTHER-IN-LAW: Naomi Symonette of Wemyss Bight, Eleuthera

BROTHERS & SISTERS: James and Carolyn Darville of Houston Texas, Elder Maxine Newton, Ralph (Marva) Brown, Ruth (Alfred) Williams, Ulis Jr., Patricia, Dexter, Elgerston “Slick”, Hollyann and David Brown

AUNTS: Mary Saunders and Cora McKenzie of Barraterre, Exuma

BROTHERS & SISTERS-IN-LAW: Samuel, Charles (Linda), Basil, Ronald (Marina), Carl and Shervan (Antoinette) Symonette; Olga (Charles) Richardson, Yvonne (Warren) Bain, Helen (Jerry) Josey, Roslyn (Kevin) Williams, Christine (Christopher) Holder and Barbara Symonette

NIECES & NEPHEWS: Mechelle (E.W.) Hayes of North Carolina; Yvette (Sean) Knowles), Moleka (Jermaine) Newbold, Robyn (Bishop Denczil) Rolle, Lynnette Benoit, Deuel, Tava and Daythan (Lyndae) Newton, Ramona (Chardel Brown-Gibson of Gregory Town, Eleuthera; Marissa Brown, Vernita Williams, Alfred Jr. (Genele) Williams, Italia (Sypron) Wilson, Yasmin (Kennedy) Newbold, Joconda (Jamaal) Grant, Stevon Roberts, Veronique Knowles, Rasheed and Petra Brown, Kenicka (Dencil) McBride, Kevon, Khasna and Kyle Brown, Dijonnaise, D’Andre and Dandrea Brown, Keora Brown-Archer, Alexis Brown-Duvot, Dexter Riley of Ft. Lauderdale Florida; Braden Darville of Houston Texas; Shantel, Sherry, Mia, Lauren, Shannel, Ebonie, Angellique, Gia, Cordesha, Corrisa, Cache’, Sky, Shont’e, Carla, Carlisa, Shernee, Shernyah, Brittani, Rhyan, Charleze, Sydney, Savannah, Scharan, Thaddeus, Mario, Charles, Elon, Travaughn, Jerry Jr., Rojai, Jamel, Cordero, Deshawn, Tyriek, Trae and Shervan Jr.

NUMEROUS COUSINS INCLUDING: Sheila Curry, Maria, Marilyn, Vernita “Sister”, and Elrita Munroe; Esther James, Paulette Farrington, Kayla Rolle, Nikita Saunders-Woods, Henry and James Saunders, Deanne, Autie and Vandlyn McKenie, Elizabeth Kelly, Kori, Alezander, Albert, Gary Alexandria, Dino, Otis and Brayden Darville, Shonelle, Shanika, Nicara and Shavelle, Beverley Robinson & Family, Ann Sweeting & Family, and Annismae Smith.

OTHER RELATIVES AND FRIENDS INCLUDING: Bishop Neil C. Ellis, Lady Patrice Ellis and the entire membership of Mount Tabor Church especially the Servants’ Board and Neil Ellis Ministries Media Sales Team;

Bishop Robert McPhee, Kenneth and Stephanie Clarke & family, the Bahamas Softball Federation including the Johnson Lady Truckers managed by “Bobby” Baylor Fernander, Ernestine Butler-Stubbs; the staff of the Accounts Departments Ministry of Education and Public Treasury.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 29th at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, East West Highway from 11:00am to 5:00pm, and on Friday, December 30th from 11:30am at the church until service time.