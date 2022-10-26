SERZ will not be extended, concessions to be issued on case-by-case basis

The government will not extend the special economic recovery zone (SERZ) order when it expires in December, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday, explaining that the government does not believe that “blanket exemptions” work.

Halkitis said for those whose properties were affected by Hurricane Dorian and were not able to utilize the SERZ while it was in place over the past three years, they will have to apply to the government for exemptions individually. He said those applications would be given priority.

“There’s been some discussion about SERZ extension, and we have made our position clear on that, in that when you have a blanket exemption it leaves room for too much leakage, and we prefer to have a situation where those who are in need of relief, who have not yet had an opportunity to rebuild or repair in the aftermath of Dorian, they can still apply on a case-by-case basis,” said Halkitis.

“Those would be considered and most likely favorably. But, to have just the blanket exemption, we found that does not achieve the purpose of reaching those who really need it.”

Acting President of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce Daphne Degregory-Miaoulis yesterday expressed disappointment with the government’s decision, explaining that the government’s position will likely mean Abaconians will have to spend much more money to try to rebuild their properties, after missing out on two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now facing supply chain issues as a result of the pandemic, the Russia/Ukraine war and Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Central Florida.

Degregory-Miaoulis insisted recently that Abaco needs three more years of SERZ concessions because the COVID-19 pandemic stole three years from Abaco’s recovery. She said in August that while Abaco needs at least three years of concessions on value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties, the island would take two if the government would agree to it.

She contended that one year would likely be too short of a time for some Abaconians to make much progress, especially given the continued supply chain issues.

Now, residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama, both devastated by Dorian, will have to go directly to the government for assistance in rebuilding their homes and replacing lost goods.