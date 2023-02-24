Serzrah Shezarah Carey age 79 years of Bahama Road, Nassau East and formerly of Trinidad died at her residence on Monday, February 20th, 2023. Funeral service for the late Serzrah Shezarah Carey age 79 years of Bahama Road, Nassau East and formerly of Trinidad will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 11:00 am at Hillview Seventh-day Adventist Church Tonique Williams Darling Highway Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Valentino Campbell, assisted by Dr. Peter Joseph & Dr. Paul Scavella. Cremation will follow

She is survived by her husband: Dr. John Carey; Sons: Dr. John Gerald Carey, John Garfield Carey; Grand Children: Khalil, Azaria, Hassan, Amaar, Janaan; Sister: Afroza Baksh, Zaieda Gregoire; Brother: Jim Ajaz Baksh; Sister In Laws: Annette Baksh, Keva Weems, Freda Gan, Jean Carey, Brother In Laws: Michelle Gregoire, Richard and Phillip Carey; Nieces and Nephews including: Myra Albury, Linda Gage, Carol Carey, Renee Stubbs, Tricia Baksh, Denise Foster, Karen Weems, Kath-Ann Baksh, Michael Carey, Mark Baksh, Cedric Rahming, Jeffrey Rahming, Fredrick Rahming, Kirk Baksh, Eric Weems, Phillip Carey Jr., Peter Carey, Adam Gregoire and Wade Baksh; Other relatives and friends including; Mr. Lionel and Cynthia Johnson and family, Mrs. Edith Roach and family, Mrs. Etty-mae McKenzie and family, Mrs. Nathalie Markland and family, Dr. Bertram Melbourne and family, Dr. L.V. McMillan and family, The Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church family and the remainder of the Adventist Community in the North and South Bahamas Conferences of Seventh-day Adventist, Joyce Oumraw, Marie McCalla and many other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Wednesday March 1st 2023 from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.