Seven men charged in separate drug cases

Seven men arrested last week on drug trafficking charges were formally charged yesterday.

Michael Miller, 52, Kingstone Saunders, 63, and Romell Miller, 40, denied involvement in a conspiracy to import 3,000 pounds of marijuana into The Bahamas when they appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The men pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Authorities intercepted the drug shipment, which has a wholesale street value of $3 million, on January 26. Law enforcement officers allegedly found the drugs when they boarded the defendants’ boat in the Ragged Island chain.

Magistrate McKinney ordered the men outfitted with electronic monitoring devices as a condition of their $50,000 bail. Their trial is scheduled to begin on March 30.

Meanwhile, a pilot and two fishermen appeared in the same court concerning the January 25 seizure of cocaine valued at $2 million.

Luthianos McPhee, the pilot, fishermen Nathaniel Hield, 41, and Wenzel Stuart, 43, are charged with drug possession with intent to supply and importation of dangerous drugs in addition to conspiracy to commit the offenses.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly found the drugs in bushes after the suspects’ plane landed in Moores Island, Abaco, on January 25.

The men pleaded not guilty to the drug smuggling charges and were each granted $60,00 bail. They have to surrender their travel documents to the court and wear ankle brackets as a condition of bail.

They return to court for trial on March 29.

Also, a chef from Bimini was arrested in Grand Bahama on January 25, after he was allegedly found with 336 pounds of marijuana, worth $336,000, and 11 and a half pounds of hashish oil, worth $23,000, in a van.

Romaine Stuart, 38, of Bailey Town, Bimini, was granted $25,000 bail and he returns to court for trial on April 4.