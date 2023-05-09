Seven Seas inaugural stop in GB

Ministry of Tourism officials welcomed the Regent Seven Seas Navigator with its 468 passengers to Grand Bahama on Saturday for its inaugural voyage marked with a plaque exchange ceremony at the Freeport Harbour.

Seven Seas Navigator is the oldest and smallest ship in the fleet operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC), considered the most luxurious of the cruise lines.

Ministry of Tourism Manager of Groups and Events Nuvolari Chotoosingh welcomed Captain Lukša Kristović, crew members and guests to experience the island’s offerings.

“It is a pleasure having the ship along with Captain Kristović, his crew and the guests here in Grand Bahama and we look forward to them coming back to the island, ” Chotoosingh said.

The Seven Seas Navigator entered service in 1999. Originally built as a USSR-Soviet research ship, RSSC purchased, stripped and converted the vessel into a contemporary, top-level cruise liner — the company’s first all-suite ship. Ninety percent of her cabins have private verandas.

“Our guests always like to see new destinations, places where they have never experienced,” Kristović said. “So, we were delighted to make this first trip to Grand Bahama.”