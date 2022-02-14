Seven undocumented migrants found on Bimini 

Seven undocumented migrants were arrested in Bimini on Friday.

Police on the island said they received a report of a boat docked at a marina.

Officers responding to the scene boarded a white 22-foot Hydra-Sports boat where they found four Jamaican men, two Romanian men, and one Moldovan man.

They were arrested and handed over to the Department of Immigration.

While there have been several reports of human smuggling incidents in Bimini in recent months, police did not indicate whether the incident is believed to be a human smuggling operation.

Last month, Bimini came under the international spotlight after a boat carrying over 30 undocumented migrants capsized off Florida. The lone survivor, a man from Colombia, told US officials that the vessel had departed from Bimini.

Seventy-nine migrants were also apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) on Saturday.

While on routine patrol, the HMBS L.L. Smith received information from the US Coast Guard (USCG) and Cuban border patrol about a sloop 20 nautical miles off Cay Santo Domingo.

The 55 foot Haitian sloop had 59 men, 14 women, and six children on board.

The migrants were taken to Matthew Town, Inagua.