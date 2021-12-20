Seventh in the world!

It looks like Bahamian long-distance swimming sensation Joanna Evans is getting even better as time rolls on. Three days after becoming the third Bahamian to advance to a final at the FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters), she swam her way into another final yesterday at the 15th edition of the meet being held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Evans and Lilly Higgs both ended their competition at the meet with short course national records under their belts.

Evans, who hails from Grand Bahama, placed seventh in the 400 meters (m) finals with a new national record time of 4:01.09. She was able to shave over two seconds off her time yesterday morning after posting a time of 4:03.58 in the preliminaries. She went into the event with the eighth-fastest time.

Winning that event was China’s Bingjie Li, who swam 3:55.83. Canada’s Summer McIntosh was second with a swim of 3:57.87. In third place was Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, with a time of 3:58.12.

Higgs swam in the heats of the women’s 100m breaststroke, which was the race she enjoyed the most. The 21-year-old swimmer swam out of lane two in head three to win her heat with a new national record of 1:07.87. The record was previously held by Victoria Russell with a time of 1:14.89. Higgs’ time placed her 26th in the preliminaries.

Ana Blazevic placed second in that heat with a time of 1:07.89. Finishing third in that head was Macedonia’s Anastasia Basisto, who recorded 1:08.22.

“I really enjoyed the competition. Overall, I learned a lot from my swims. I don’t have a lot of experience racing short course meters, so this meet was fun,” Higgs said.

After this meet she will have a short break before preparing for the second half of her National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) competitions. She is looking forward to her conference championship.

Both women wrapped up the individual portion of the meet. Evans placed eighth in the final of the women’s 200m free when she touched the wall in 1:54.93. Higgs was able to set a national record in the 50m breast when she swam her way to place third in her heat with a time of 31.38 seconds.

On Saturday, Lamar Taylor was the lone competitor for Team Bahamas. He is the youngest swimmer on the team and swam in the men’s 50m preliminaries. He placed 41st overall and fifth overall in heat number seven with a time of 22.38 seconds.

His heat was won by Slovakia’s Matej Dusa, who clocked 21.44 seconds. Mikey Schreuders out of Aruba clocked 21.89 seconds to place second. Finishing third in that heat was Uzbekistan’s Aleksey Tarasenko, when he swam 21.91 seconds.

Izaak Bastian and Taylor return to the pool to complete their individual portion of the meet today. Bastian will be swimming in the 50m breast. Taylor will compete in the 100m free.

The quartet swam in the 4x50m free relays on Friday. They placed fourth in heat three with a time of 1:36.43. Taylor started off the relay and swam a split of 22.10 seconds. Bastian swam the second leg and his split was 22.27 seconds. Higgs and Evans swam the third and fourth legs respectively. Both swam splits of 26.03 seconds.