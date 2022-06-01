Severe thunderstorm activity expected this weekend

In a special weather statement released at noon, Acting Director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons warned that a weather system, which has the potential of developing into a tropical depression by the weekend, will move near the Northwest Bahamas on Friday night.

“Hence, a tropical storm watch may be issued for the Northwest Bahamas at this time,” Simmons said.

“Residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should prepare for severe and intense shower and thunderstorm activity with excessive rainfall.

“Prolonged rainfall resulting in localized flooding in low-lying areas is anticipated. The islands of Bimini, Grand Bahama, Berry Islands and Abaco will experience the brunt of this disturbed weather on Saturday.

“The Bahamas Department of Meteorology will continue to monitor this system and update the public of any significant development. The public should note that the 1st of June begins the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is therefore advised to continue preparations.”