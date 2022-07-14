Sex cases nolled

A man accused of sexually abusing his sister was arrested yesterday immediately after prosecutors dropped an incest case against him.

Prosecutors had alleged that the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had unlawful sexual intercourse with his sister on January 29, 2019.

The defendant appeared before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on Wednesday, and the matter was discontinued when the prosecution presented a nolle prosequi.

Grant-Thompson told the man that the nolle was not an acquittal and did not prevent prosecutors from reinstating the charge.

After the case was dropped, the man was arrested outside court and taken to the Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, prosecutors discontinued a case against another man accused of molesting a minor.

Paul D Lewis, a former director of a wealth management company, was supposed to stand trial yesterday on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex.

However, prosecutors presented a nolle prosequi, which brought the matter to an end when he appeared before Grant-Thompson.

Police arrested Lewis on February 23, 2019 after they allegedly found him with a 14-year-old on a beach.

He was charged following police investigations.