Sexual offender added to register

A man who was convicted for indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl in early 2021 will be added to the sexual offender registry following his release from prison today, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe announced at a press conference this morning.

Alden Scott was sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to caressing the girl’s thigh at her home on January 17. During his arraignment, Scott admitted that he had recently been released from prison for a similar crime for which he received a nine-year sentence.

Munroe said Scott has been deemed significant risk to public safety.

The minister also warned against physical retaliation.

“The history of how this happens will determine whether it goes forward,” Munroe said.