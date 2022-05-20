HomeNews

Sexual offender added to register

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email May 20, 2022
926 Less than a minute
Minister Security Minister Wayne Munroe holds up a poster of Alden Scott. JASPER WARD

A man who was convicted for indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl in early 2021 will be added to the sexual offender registry following his release from prison today, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe announced at a press conference this morning.

Alden Scott was sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to caressing the girl’s thigh at her home on January 17. During his arraignment, Scott admitted that he had recently been released from prison for a similar crime for which he received a nine-year sentence.

Munroe said Scott has been deemed significant risk to public safety.

The minister also warned against physical retaliation.

“The history of how this happens will determine whether it goes forward,” Munroe said.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email May 20, 2022
926 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of PM hits at Minnis on call for tax rise

PM hits at Minnis on call for tax rise

May 20, 2022
Photo of Pintard says Minnis’ public posture unhelpful to FNM unity 

Pintard says Minnis’ public posture unhelpful to FNM unity 

May 20, 2022
Photo of Watson: PM in high demand globally

Watson: PM in high demand globally

May 20, 2022
Photo of Little progress made to The Bahamas’ daunting renewable energy goal

Little progress made to The Bahamas’ daunting renewable energy goal

May 20, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker