Shake Shack’s Atlantis plans raises questions on opposition to Wendy’s, Marco’s on PI

Questions have arisen as to whether the opposition to two fast food restaurants by Atlantis resort and other Paradise Island stakeholders is fair, given that a popular New York City-based hamburger chain is gearing up to open a location at Atlantis later this year.

Shake Shack announced last October that it intends to open its first location in the Caribbean at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023.

The burger joint, which has a cult following in markets across the United States, Mexico, Asia and the Middle East, is famed for its elevated take on the American staple of burger and fries, promising antibiotic free gourmet angus beef sandwiches, among other things.

When it made its announcement, the company noted its intention to “collaborate with local Bahamian purveyors and producers to create a truly unique Shack experience for its guests and locals in The Bahamas”, noting that in addition to its normal menu, it would offer “a full-service bar and Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas exclusives”.

In a statement, Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell said Shake Shack melds well with the resort’s dining offerings.

“Shake Shack shares many of our core values, including leading with hospitality, creating uplifting experiences for guests, and a commitment to quality service and ingredients,” she said.

“We have many exciting dining additions planned in 2023, and we are thrilled that Shake Shack will be a pinnacle part of our dining collection.”

The revelation of the planned burger joint at Atlantis comes after Atlantis Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Special Projects Vaughn Roberts admitted that the resort teamed up with other Paradise Island stakeholders to oppose the introduction of Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza brands to the island – claiming they would not fit the aesthetics of Paradise Island.

The owners of those fast food brands are seeking to have their businesses open in the now abandoned building where Scotiabank once stood.

However, a reliable source representing the Wendy’s brand in The Bahamas, said it believes Atlantis’ opposition to its expansion onto Paradise Island has less to do with aesthetics and more to do with blocking competition.

“Dunkin’ Donuts was recently allowed to expand and the Burger Shack, which is now being converted to Shake Shack, again it’s a fast food concept. Wendy’s is fast food, or what we technically call a quick service restaurant, so for us there is no difference,” the Wendy’s source said.

“From where we sit, the fundamental difference is it being about competition and based on what we’re seeing, there’s this interest or this agenda to block Bahamians or Bahamian businesses from expanding onto Paradise Island. So for us, that’s what it’s really about, wanting to block out the competition and wanting to essentially tell Bahamians where you can and cannot do business.”

Roberts said the fast food brand wouldn’t fit into the growing landscape of high-end developments on Paradise Island and would contribute to traffic congestion.

The Wendy’s source said the design for the Paradise Island Wendy’s does not call for a drive-thru and it is very unlikely that with 12 Wendy’s locations on New Providence, individuals would drive to Paradise Island to patronize the restaurant. As such, the Wendy’s source said, the concern expressed about traffic congestion is unwarranted.