The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort and Whitney Robinson, former editor of ELLE Décor turned hospitality entrepreneur, have collaborated and launched a luxury capsule collection of bespoke shoes for Stubbs & Wootton.

Robinson has designed two shoes as part of the collection inspired by the legendary Caribbean resort, including one in Stubbs & Wootton’s signature evening velvet, and the other in a fresh daytime linen.

“There are hotels, and then there are legends. The Ocean Club isn’t simply a place to rest your head. It’s a portal to a better way of life. With my new Stubbs & Wootton collaboration, I wanted to pay homage to how you feel when you enter this slice of Bahamian paradise: sophisticated, glamorous, and chic, with a subtle wink to the past,” says Robinson. “Both styles are the perfect slip-on for an alfresco lunch at the beach or for dancing the night away in the Versailles Gardens (we won’t tell). The only question is: would you like yours shaken or stirred?”

An ode to the hotel’s incredible 60-year heritage, the limited-edition Stubbs & Wootton x The Ocean Club collection embodies both the past and present of the elegant Bahamian resort. Inspired by the stunning beachfront location, Robinson has created a unique sand-colored linen slipper with a turquoise trim that harmoniously matches the resort’s pristine Paradise Island shoreline.

For the second design, Robinson pulls in a defining cultural moment for the hotel – when the 2006 James Bond blockbuster “Casino Royale” was filmed largely on-site at The Ocean Club. The jet-black evening velvet slipper is a playful nod to the legendary character and to the Resort’s own Martini Bar, asymmetrically reading shaken on the left and stirred on the right shoe, in white embroidery.

“Inspiration is everywhere at The Ocean Club, from the charming 12th-century Augustinian cloisters, and meticulously-tended Versailles gardens, to the idyllic white sand and turquoise ocean,” noted Thomas Fortune, creative director for Stubbs & Wootton. “Through our collection, Whitney has captured this Bahamian paradise in all its glory.”

Launched in 1993 in Palm Beach, Stubbs & Wootton are the vanguards in the renaissance of the iconic slipper. The brand quickly propelled into stardom as their timeless velvet slipper was touted by royals, celebrities, and designers themselves such as Valentino Garavani. Family-owned and handmade in Spain, Stubbs & Wootton is the “it” luxury slipper of today, and The Ocean Club collection is the first of its kind for the brand. It’s a unique collaboration between two luxury lifestyle brands, fronted by Robinson’s visionary design-eye.

“We are delighted to partner with Stubbs & Wootton, a timeless footwear brand, to design these very special luxury slippers for The Ocean Club,” said General Manager John Conway. “Whitney has brought his passion for travel and exquisite design to this unique collaboration, drawing inspiration from what makes The Ocean Club such a memorable resort. We are excited for the launch of our first-ever resort-inspired designer shoe collection.”

A favorite haunt of Slim Aarons and the jet-set crowd, The Ocean Club continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean. The prized Four Seasons Resort is celebrated for its remarkable seclusion, jaw-dropping ocean views, immaculate Versailles-inspired gardens, and beachside restaurant DUNE by Jean-Georges.

“The Ocean Club transports you to a realm of indulgence and glamor you believed only existed in the world of Slim Aarons,” said Fortune. “As the sun sets, the colonial-style main house comes alive with the sounds of jazz music, bowties and Vesper Martinis, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance that will leave you longing to return!”

The limited-edition capsule collection retails for $650 per pair, and is available for purchase on stubbsandwootton.com, and at The Ocean Club.

About Stubbs & Wootton

Launched in 1993 in Palm Beach, Florida, Stubbs & Wootton instantly became recognized as classically elegant and fashion-forward. Stubbs & Wootton produces bespoke and ready-to-wear luxury slippers, celebrating a lifestyle that surpasses elegance. A vanguard in the renaissance of the iconic slipper, Stubbs & Wootton are proper, handmade – genuine slippers.