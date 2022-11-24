Funeral service for

Shamar A. Culmer

22 years of Nassau and formerly of James’ Cistern, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at Wesley Methodist Church, James’ Cistern, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Rev. L. Carla R. Culmer assisted by Deacon Elmena Bethell and Bishop Theophilus Rolle. Interment will follow in the public cemetery, Big Hill, James’ Cistern, Eleuthera.

Shamar is survived by His Father: Charles Culmer I; Mother: Alva Rolle; Siblings: Charles II, Lakeem, Colton, Rasheed, Sharron and Christan; Grandmothers: Susan Culmer and Gloria Rolle; Sister-in-law: Season; Aunts: Audrey and Romanda Pinder and Portia Culmer, Christine and Wendy Rolle; Uncles: Jefferson Culmer, David, Wayne and Clinton Rolle and Michael Culmer; Adopted Uncle: Henry “Bonzo” Sands; Nieces and Nephews: Charles III, Grace, Merci, Armani, Leandro, Torkel, Braynen, Dewitt, Anna and Komari; Grand Aunts: Delores Newbold, Ruth Thompson, Marilyn James, Daisy, Lillian and Dorothy Bethel, Berniece, Hilda and Marilyn Rolle and Velma Forbes; Grand Uncles: Harrison and Rudolph Bethel and Oral Newbold; Godmothers: ASP Yvonne Albury of The Royal Bahamas Police Force and Natasha Cartwright; Godfathers: Chris Carey and James Moss; Goddaughter: Brielle Bon’ami; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 24th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Friday November 25th at Wesley Methodist Church, James’ Cistern, Eleuthera, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday November 26th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.