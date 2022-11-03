Shamar A. Culmer, aged 22, of Nassau and formerly of James Cistern, Eleuthera, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, 22nd October 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: Charles Culmer I and Alva Rolle; Brothers: Charles II, Lakeem, Colton, Rasheed, Sharron, and Christan; Grand Parents: Susan Culmer and Gloria Rolle; Aunts: Audrey and Romanda Pinder, and Portia Culmer; Uncles: Jefferson Culmer, David, Wayne and Clinton Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Sherica Fox and Wayde Seymour.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.