Obituaries
Shamar A. Culmer
Shamar A. Culmer, aged 22, of Nassau and formerly of James Cistern, Eleuthera, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, 22nd October 2022.
He is survived by his Parents: Charles Culmer I and Alva Rolle; Brothers: Charles II, Lakeem, Colton, Rasheed, Sharron, and Christan; Grand Parents: Susan Culmer and Gloria Rolle; Aunts: Audrey and Romanda Pinder, and Portia Culmer; Uncles: Jefferson Culmer, David, Wayne and Clinton Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Sherica Fox and Wayde Seymour.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.