Shane Gibson gearing up for another political run

After being acquitted of corruption charges after he left office in 2017 and expressing the desire to leave politics behind, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister and Golden Gates Member of Parliament Shane Gibson has offered himself as the party’s candidate for the MICAL constituency in the 2026 general election.

“In the months leading up to the 2021 general election, I was inundated with calls from frustrated voters who encouraged me to offer myself as a candidate,” Gibson wrote in a letter dated October 5, 2022, to the PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright.

“More than a year after the September 16 election, those calls continue. After prayerful consideration and deep discussions with my family, I would like to advise of my decision to offer myself as a candidate for the MICAL constituency in the 2026 general election.”

MICAL (Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay) is currently represented by Basil McIntosh, who is also a PLP.

Gibson said he called McIntosh to express his interest in the MICAL nomination, if he does not seek reelection.

“He could not say definitively whether he intends to run in MICAL again but he assured me that he would apprise me of his political plans well in advance of the next elections,” he wrote.

“In this vein, I intend to visit the great islands of MICAL this weekend and maintain a presence in those communities. If given the opportunity, I will bring a level of representation to MICAL that is unmatched.

“It is my sincere hope that I will receive the support of the leadership, who are familiar with my commitment to the Progressive Liberal Party and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Gibson noted he has “deep roots” in the MICAL area.

He noted that his father, “King” Eric Gibson, was a son of Acklins’ soil and his mother, Gerlene Glover, a descendant of Crooked Island.

Gibson said his grandfather, T.G. Glover, hailed from Inagua as does his wife, Jacqueline Gibson, who was born and raised there.

“Additionally, during my time as a union president, I was instrumental in the unionization of Morton Salt on Inagua, which paved the way for better benefits and working conditions for employees,” he said.

“I wholeheartedly believe that in addition to my ability to connect with and fight for the ordinary Bahamian, these connections will be advantageous in securing the MICAL seat in the House of Assembly.”

Gibson was elected to Parliament in May 2002 in the Golden Gates constituency. He lost his seat in May 2017 after serving in various Cabinet positions in two non-consecutive Christie administrations.

Less than three months after his defeat, he was arrested and charged with 15 counts of bribery.

The case revolved around contractor Jonathan Ash who prosecutors said was owed upward of $1 million by the government for work done as part of the cleanup following Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It was alleged that Ash paid Gibson bribes to speed up the payment process.

Gibson, who had ministerial responsibility for the cleanup and relief efforts following the storm, denied the allegations and was acquitted in November 2019.

After being acquitted of the charges, Gibson sued the government and reached a $2.5 million settlement.