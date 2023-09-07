Less than a minute

1 Less than a minute

Shanique Nicara Johnson age 38 of Bel-Air off Carmichael Road. Died on Saturday 2nd of December 2023 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

She is well loved and will be missed by her Daughters: Sharranda Burrows, Jasmine Adderly, Tynika Cargill, Aaliyah Johnson; Son: Dwayne Johnson;

Aunts: Janet Gilbert, Berthalee Walkes, Ruth Edgecombe, Uncles: James and Allan Candy Gilbert; Brothers: Dr. Quentin Johnson (cleanne) of New York, Henderson Armbrister, Larez Johnson (deceased). Cousins: Givano Gilbert, (Reno Nevada), Cory Bain, (Canada), Cruze Gilbert, other relatives and friends including the Moss, Johnson and Gilbert families of New Bight, Cat Island.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.