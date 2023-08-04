Funeral service for the late Shannon Taylor age 37 years of #77 Spring Field Road will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Agape Church, Malcolm Road & Golden Palm Estates Off Kennedy Subdivision.

Officiating will be Bishop Helen McPhee assisted by Pastor Kellen V. Russell Jr. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his: Parents: Azely & Prince Smith; Father: Brian Cooper; Sons: Shenado & Kendrick Taylor; Daughter: C’nigh Taylor; Sister: Shamika Taylor; Brothers: Shawn Taylor, Brian Jr, Johnathon & Brashad Cooper, Deangelo, Toogie, Kareem & Corey Smith; Adopted Father: William Edwards; Adopted Brothers & Sisters: Yasheka Charles, Lashan Edwards, William Jr, Sanchez & Anthony Edwards; Aunts: Maxine Ferguson, VerdaMae, Cynthia & Denise Hanna , Julia Miller, Jenese Watkins, Ruthimae Rolle, Maureen, Robertha, Pam & Leona Taylor, Doritha Smith, Dr. Melanie Cooper-Evans, Ava Cooper Cadres, Deborah & Patricia Cooper, Jennifer Taylor; Uncles: Rev. James Ferguson, Bernard Sr, Ivan & Michael Hanna, Dudley & Reno Taylor, Andrew Watkins, Valvay Miller, Pete Smith, Randy & Joseph Cooper, Edward Cardes; Nephew: Romiko Glinton; Niece: Shavay Taylor; God Parents: Christine Hanna- Johnson, Olgalene Smith & Urgin Williams; Cousins: Harry, Mark, Nicholas, Geno, Lavadra, Latera, Alexis, Anishka, Denzel, Dania, Laron & Bernard Jr. Denzel Jr. & Miguel Hanna, Jerome & Jernessa Bain, Andreka, Freemando & Amir Jolly, Andrea, Anwar, Andrew Jr, Alaysia Watkins, T’earra Rolle, Toya & Clifford Miller, Darlene, Stacey, Samantha, Leonard, Nicole, Chris, Phillis, Peter, Diane, Sophia, Jedd, Arlene, Shacantila & Yazmyn Brown, Schristoff, Kekeshell, Champ, Karlicia, Johnansson, Jamillian, Jordanna, & Razmyn. Niccara & Pete Smith Jr., Kendrea Adderley, Rashae, Mateo, Meckell, Dellarese, Evelyn & Victoria Taylor, Dimeon & Nelson Jr. Deveaux, Jenny Bethell, Beryl Lloyd, Sandra Ferguson, Judy Rolle & Portia Collie. Dennis, David, Brian & Derrick Bain Travearese Curtis, Dwight Musgrove Jr., Christanay McKinney. A Host of Other Family & Friends including: The Family of Platinum Riders, Bishop Helen McPhee & family, The Management & Staff of IL Vetro Ltd., Rev. Mitchell Jones & Family, V. Alfred Gray & Family, Lashay, Mavis Bailey & family, Claudell, Meyakca & Doritha McPhee, Sister Sherry Pinder, Darkeyto Williams, D’Angelo Edgecombe, John Deaveaux, Shahari Harris-Smith, Donell Romer, Geniece Ferguson, Eunice Roxbury & Family, Rose McPhee & Family, Kipling Smith & family, Lottie Francina, Verb & Ignes Smith, Beryl Périgord & Family, Alton V. Moss, Malvese Bethel & Family, Linda Forbes & Family, Eldridge Taylor, Linda Forbes, Kerah Butler, Tamika Thompson & family, Olga Taylor, Naomi Cooper & Family, Dr. Carolyn Rolle & family, Rev. Herman Ferguson & family, Standford Ferguson & Family, Ruel Forbes & family, Agape Church family, Brian Rolle & family, Ronald Glinton & family, Martinique, Alexandria, Crystal, Danny, Foots, Gucci, Tario, Mickey, Laura, Francine, Tavaughn, Johnnie, Gregory Hanna, Iyesha, Mahesha, Marcia, Noemi, Yamil, Lindburgh Smith, Shekoya Collins & family, Iva Armbrister, Mable, Brian & Valentine Hanna & family, Marjorie Farquharson, Pastor Ehurd Hanna, Urelene Hanna, Gerald Ferguson & family, Stephen Parrotti, R. M. Bailey class of 2003, The staff of Salon Suites, The Management & Staff of Clifford Heritage Park, The community of Acklins, The Staff of Elegant Kutz, The Ferguson, Hanna, Cox, Cooper & Taylor family. Osmani Tellez, Vivan Cabrera, The Staff of Hospital Oncologic, The Community of Frank Edgecombe Estates, The Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital A & E & other relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.