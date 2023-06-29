Funeral Service for MS. SHANTELL DENIECE LAING, age 48 years of # 163 Watkins Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, High Rock, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Pastor Harrison Pinder assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at High Rock Public Cemetery, High Rock, Grand Bahama.

Shantell will be sadly missed by her Father: Gregory Laing Sr.; Brothers: Garth, Gregory Jr., D’Andrew Laing and Kevin Roberts (adopted brother); Sister: Khalilah Laing; Sister-in-law: Erika Laing; Nephews: Vernon Porter, Garth Jr., Gregory III and Jaden Laing; Nieces: Diontilla and Hannah Laing; Grandfather: Austin Roberts and wife Jennifer Roberts; Grandmother: Minister Cleola Cooper; Uncles: Howard, Cruiz, Corderro Roberts, Leon Munnings, Vincent Mott, Cleveland Cooper Eric Cooper, Neil and Lenny, Kendal Abraham and Alan Cooper; Aunts: Cleo Bunn (Nashville, North Carolina), Mavis Munnings, Otterine Mott, Karen Truman, Lisa, Kevamae and Mia Roberts, Brenda, Liz, Attorney Joyce Bowe and Ricardo Bowe, Millie, Pastor Jake Cooper and Edna, Silvia Cooper, Spiritual Mother: Mother Inez Pinder; Adopted Sister: Jennifer; Godmother: Christine Greene and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Pastor Harrison and Rosie Pinder, Lunette McIntosh, Betty Roberts, Evelyn McIntosh, Eunice Pinder, children and grandchildren of Cleo Bunn, Freeport Holiness Church including Brother Taylor, Brother Velock Johnson and family, Sister Rosemary Roberts, Sister Lovely, Brother Glenn and Sister Christine Higgs and family, Margo and Brian (Canada), children and grandchildren of Myrtle Roberts, children, grandchildren of Lorrianna Newman, children and grandchildren of Margaret Burrows, children and grandchildren of Geleta Knowles, children and grandchildren of Betty Roberts, children and grandchildren of Sylvanus Roberts, children and grandchildren of Zephaniah Roberts, children and grandchildren of the late Garnet Roberts, children and grandchildren of Alonzo Roberts, children and grandchildren of Samuel Roberts, Otis Carey and family, children and grandchildren of Frazier Roberts, children and grandchildren of Mavis Munnings, children and grandchildren of Austin Roberts, children and grandchildren of Otterine, children and grandchildren of Lisa, children and grandchildren of Rose Gibson, Ronnie and Marilyn Laing, Pastor Cecil Kemp, Bishop Clifton and Pastor Carolyn Cooper, Bishop Rudy Roberts and family, Pastor Henry Cooper and family, Staff at Bahamas Taxi Union, Nurse Rolle, Surgical and Diah Ward Staff, The Whole Man Christian Center, Pastor Rudy Roberts, Invaders for Christ, Mrs. Remelda Martin, Hon. Kwasi Thompson, Member of Parliament East End Grand Bahama, Pastor Jasmine Darius (former Senator), Ms. Joyce Caffy Rolle, Mr. Bootle and family, Paula and Robert Pinder, Jan and Lynn Cooper, Cordella Mackey, Bernan and family, Rosalee and Veltra, Ronnie and Marilyn Laing, Erma Laing and family, New Emmanuel Baptist High Rock and Pastor Pinder, Freetown Church, Mather Town High Rock, Icelyn Laing, Uncle Abraham, Leona Laing, Lovette Forbes and family, Shekinah Ministries, Wildgoose and Saunders families, Thericita Jones, Enamae Pinder, Bernea at Watkins Lane, Lane friends, children of Bishop Roberts, children and grandchildren of Bruce Roberts, Alan Roberts and family, Karen Moss, Delia Delancy, Jennifer Barnabie, Member of Parliament for Marco City and leader of the FNM, Hon. Michael Pintard, Mrs. Mary Russell, Chairman Pineridge Association, Executives and team, Mr. And Mrs. Ivan PJ Deveaux Esq, JP, Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister, Hon. Iram Lewis M.P, Vernett Munnings, Sylvia Major, Preston Cooper and family, Rufus Cooper and family, Pastor Pedyson Balliou and family, Laura Laing, Ishmael Laing, Mader family, Cooper family, Hield family, Pinder family, Rolle family, Carey family, Thomas family, Smith family, Bevans, McIntosh family, Russell family, Theresa Pinder, Odetta Cooper and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention but too important to forget.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday June 30th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the Church in High Rock from 9:30 a.m. until Service Time.