Shaquille Leroy M. A. Williams

Shaquille Leroy M. A. Williams aged 29 of Imperial Park, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: Gilbert Leroy Williams and Sonia Patrice Archer-Ferguson; Sister: Sarah Williams; Brothers: Dikembe, Malik, and Omri Williams; Grandmother: Rosemary Archer; Aunts: Donna Bullard, Eulamae Nixon, Sharon Green, Marcelle Mortimer, ASP Yvonne Albury, and Elizabeth Ellis; Uncles: Eddie Archer and Kevin Armbrister; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

