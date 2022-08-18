Shaquille Leroy M. A. Williams aged 29 of Imperial Park, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: Gilbert Leroy Williams and Sonia Patrice Archer-Ferguson; Sister: Sarah Williams; Brothers: Dikembe, Malik, and Omri Williams; Grandmother: Rosemary Archer; Aunts: Donna Bullard, Eulamae Nixon, Sharon Green, Marcelle Mortimer, ASP Yvonne Albury, and Elizabeth Ellis; Uncles: Eddie Archer and Kevin Armbrister; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.