A Service of Thanksgiving forthe late Sharon LeeAnn Rose Hutchinson aged 60of Montague Avenue will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday 21st January, 2023 at The Church of God of Prophecy Tabernacle, East Street. Officiating will be Bishop Hulan Hannah, Pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy Tabernacle. Cremation was held.

Left to cherish her memories are Her Husband: Jerry Hutchinson; Children: Cyshae (Music Producer); Bjornrae (Attorney At Law practicing in Michigan and Texas and married to Dr. Alysia Kemp, an Orthopedic Oncologist); Miaeda (a second-year law student at Washburn University, married to Mr. Alex Hasen, construction project manager for the state of Kansas); and Kellen (Senior at The University of Houston where he is an Assistant Operations Manager for the Houston Cougars Basketball Team). Sharon was also the proud grandmother of two precious Grandsons: Benjamin, and Bentley Kemp; Beloved Siblings, Including but not limited to: Attorney Jake Rose, Maxwell Rose and Alfreda Taylor, Attorney Deborah Rose and Wendell Munnings; The Honorable Lynden B. Rose (Bahamian Honorary Consul to Houston, Texas) and Marilyn Rose; Priscilla Rose; Ednal Rose, Phillip Rose and Monica Rose, Clement Rose, Sonia Rose, Lilymae Johnson, Dwight Rose, Sherry-Ann Rose, Deidre Rose, John Major, Brian Rose, Henry Rose and Nicole Rose, Alana Bridgewater, Anne Dean, Edna Hanna and Cedrick Hanna, Eunice Rose, and Walter Rose; Nieces and Nephews, Including but not limited to: Bianca and Derick Ejiofor, Archie Rose, Lynden Jr and Lynnard Rose, Madelyn Damewood-Rose, Matthew, Eric, Terrell, Darion, Hannibal, Toussaint, Jacobi, Attorney Rashida Rose, Clarissa, Devon Thompson, Philippa, Kara and Kristen Stimpson, Attorney Bambaduklah Rose, Cecil III, Phylicia, Moehari, Nicki, Tyrese, Drexel, Lamar and Lakiesha Russell; Grandnieces and Nephews: ArchieMariano and Samara Rose, Zoelyn Rose, Levi and Elizabeth Ejiofor, Rubiah Rose, Raegan McKay; Adoptive Sisters: Doctor Joyous Pickstock, Justice Renae McKay, Sharon Symonette Webster, Attorney Judith Smith, Cecilia Strachan, and Attorney Chan Abney; Adoptive Brothers: Dr. Cyprian Strachan, Gary ‘Super’ Johnson; Adoptive Daughters: Nisha Major, Raven Kyles, Amanda Garcia, Margaret Glover, Secily Coleman, Asia and Cali Gaston, Joy Daniels, Whitney Bruns; Godchildren: Diranne Tynes, Sapphire Chipman, Tyler Knowles, Jazmyn Pickstock and Brynae McKay; Friends: Irma Saunders, Gia Singh, Maryann Higgs, Debbie Wilkinson, Lila Beneby, Lorraine Elliott, Justice Deborah Frasier, Justice Cheryl Thompson, Justice Antonette Bonaby, Hon. Hope Strachan, Hon. Wayne Munroe, Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald, Hon. Arnold Forbes, Hon. Phillip ‘Brave’ Davis, Hon. Hubert Minnis and Lady Patricia Minnis, Mrs. Delores ‘Sugar’ Smith, Hon. Glennys Hannah-Martin, Hon. Fred Mitchell, Hon. Danny Johnson, Mark Findlayson, Rev. James and Giselle Neily and the Global Village Family, Rev. Reuben Cooper, Hon. Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt, Hon. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Rev. Trent Davis and Novia Davis and Family, Camille and Yvonne Campbell, Monique Millar, Debbie Greene, Ike and Louise Lightbourne, Trudy Knowles, Daniel Knowles and Family, Theresa Kemp and Family, Sharon Poitier and Family, Treshaun Meredith and Family, AJ McLean and Family, Mark Swist, Maxine Gibson and Family, Pat and Polly Pratt and Family, Nishca Simmons, Jackie Simmons, Beverly J Taylor, Barbara Forbes, Tim Treco, Elsie Strachan, Constance Brice, Pastor Gwen Pierre and Pastor Roker of Church of God of Prophecy; Her Village: The Pickstock Family, the Hutcheson Family, Polis and Gloria Robertson, the Hasen Family, Shiela, Johnathan and Yvette Strachan and Family, Shaki Strachan and Family, Flora Strachan, the Coleman Family, ‘Mum Mond’ of Atlanta, Georgia, Craig Walkine, Marco and Tisca Armbrister, Natasha ‘Tash’ Brown, the Grove Crew, the Cat Island Family, Julian Marshal, Keva Campbell and Family, Bernadette Weech and Family, the Symonette, Webster and Hepburn Families, Phillippa and Brian Marshall, Kay and Matellis Chipman and Family, Theresa Kemp, Rona Gibson, and a host of other relatives, friends and colleagues.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!