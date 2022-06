Sharon Louise Wallace, 63 yrs., aHorton Road of Farrington Road & formerly of Nichols Town, Andros, died on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

She is survived by her 1 daughter: Derica Evans; 2 sons: David & Belebo Hanna; 1 sister Vernamae Wallace; 6 brothers: Ret. Sgt. 101 Errol Miller, Rev. Wellington K. Wallace, Alfred & David Wallace, Leslie & Mathylin Thompson; 9 grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.