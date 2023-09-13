DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. SHARYL PEARLINE “BALLIE” MILLER, age 62 years of Cornwallis Place, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at her residence Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.

She is survived her Parents: Lottie and Marco Celestine; Adopted Daughter: Shantell Johnson; Sister: Sandra Young; Brothers: Kendal Turnquest and Orlando Hines; Aunts: Olive Rahming and Lillis Stuart; Uncle: Super Rahming; numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangement for the Funeral Services are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.