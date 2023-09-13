Obituaries
SHARYL PEARLINE “BALLIE” MILLER
DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT
MS. SHARYL PEARLINE “BALLIE” MILLER, age 62 years of Cornwallis Place, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at her residence Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.
She is survived her Parents: Lottie and Marco Celestine; Adopted Daughter: Shantell Johnson; Sister: Sandra Young; Brothers: Kendal Turnquest and Orlando Hines; Aunts: Olive Rahming and Lillis Stuart; Uncle: Super Rahming; numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.
Arrangement for the Funeral Services are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.