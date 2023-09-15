FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. SHARYL PEARLINE “BOLLY” MILLER, age 69 years of Cornwallis Place, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at The Chapel at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Pastor Alpheus Woodside. Cremation will follow.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Parents: Lottie and Marco Celestine; Adopted Daughter: Shantell Johnson; Sister: Sandra Young (Kirkwood) ; Brothers: Kendal Turnquest (Christine) and Orlando Hinds; Nieces: Shantell Johnson, Crystal Daley, Kiraina and Sandana Young, Kadejah, Deja and Delicia Hinds, Alexis and Diamond Hinds; Nephews: Vincents Daley Jr., Kirkwood Young Jr., Deshawn and Johnathan Hinds, Alonzo and Keron Hinds; Aunts: Olive Rahming (Elgin) and Lillis Stuart (Nassau); Cousins: Rosann Symonette, Veronica and George McIntosh, Howard and Cheiylne Symonette, Robert Stuart, Christopher Sawyer, Keisha and Eddie Hepburn, Sylvia Major, Sherrel and Nicole Rahming, Michael and Shawn Larrimore, Kenneth and Terrance Rahming, Christine Ellis, Maria Kemp, Samuel, Joel and Edward Ellis, Rosemary Ellis, Roberta, Rhoda, Ronald, Nathan, Carl, Rickey Ellis, Joan Taylor. A host of other Relatives and Friends including: Mrs. Cynthia Brice, Marion Davis and family, Beverly Cooper and family, Mrs. Elise Spencer and family and Cornwallis Place families.

Viewing will be held in The Chapel at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.