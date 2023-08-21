Shaunae excited to be back; looking forward to the Olympics

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Four months to the day after childbirth, Bahamian superstar athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo was back on the track doing what she loves to do, and she turned in a fantastic effort. Many are in awe how she is able to compete at this level.

The Bahamian World and Olympic Champion was seventh in her heat and finished 37th overall out of 48 athletes, running a season’s best time of 52.65 seconds in the women’s 400 meters (m) at the 19th World

Athletics Outdoor Championships at the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

She said she’s pleased and feels blessed to be back competing and is looking forward to what’s in store for her for the rest of the season and going into an Olympic year in 2024.

Miller-Uibo said she had no expectations, just to get out there and give it a strong effort and see where’s she’s at. To be able to run a 52-point after giving birth to son Maicel Uibo Jr. on April 20 was a bonus.

“I feel great. I just give God all the thanks and praise. I had a healthy pregnancy and a healthy birth and I’m thankful for that,” she said. “Just to be able to come out here and compete is a true blessing. I wasn’t able to train like I wanted to, so to be able to come out here and run 52 seconds, I think it’s pretty impressive and now I just have to go out there and get ready for next year.”

Miller-Uibo said, at the moment, she’s enjoying motherhood and embracing the new addition to her family.

“It’s a blessing. I love him so much and I love my family so much. Right now, I’m just enjoying motherhood so much. It’s been a joy just bonding with him. He’s here, out here in the crowd, and I look forward to seeing him today. I’m just happy and I can’t wait to get back and see him,” she said.

Miller-Uibo said it’s been quite an experience for her, giving birth, and not being to train how she would have wanted to, but it was worth the experience and she’s enjoying her new life and her new bundle of joy. As far as running is concerned, she has nothing left to prove, winning all of the global titles in the women’s 400m in athletics. Still, she anticipates being close to top form for next year’s Olympics in Paris, France.

“Childbirth is pretty tough, especially the first few weeks after delivery. It’s tough on the body overall, so I’m just taking it slowly and gradually getting back to form. I’m just happy to be back and I look forward to what’s to come,” she said.

Top form for Miller-Uibo is a North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) record of 48.36 seconds, done for the Olympic title in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021. She said she’s gained inspiration and motivation after watching female athletes like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, and American Nia Ali return to the sport after giving birth and experiencing success.

“It’s been an inspiration watching those other ladies come back. Just watching how they’re able to get back on the track and be competitive is a huge inspiration,” she said. “The main goal for me is just to be able to continue to build and be prepared for the Paris Olympics next year.

“There were no expectations today, just to see where I’m at. To be able to put down a 52 in my first race back is a good feeling and I know it could only go up from here. I just want to be able to continue to build off it, continue to get the times down, and be ready for next year.”

For Miller-Uibo, it’s the first time not moving through to the 400m semifinals of a major meet since pulling up with an injury in the opening round heats at the London Olympic Games in 2012 – more than 10 years ago. She’s content with where she is at, excited at the ability to get around the track in 52.65 seconds after giving birth four months ago to the date, and is optimistic and excited about the prospects of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Miller-Uibo said she’ll sit back and enjoy the remainder of the world championships before contemplating her next move.