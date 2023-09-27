SHAVARGO MERVIN A. HARVEY

Funeral Service for MR. SHAVARGO MERVIN A. “VARGO” HARVEY, age 46 years of # 78 Gooseberry Drive, Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at 10:00 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Father David Cooper assisted by Father Oswald Ferguson, Deacon Nixon Lindor, Deacon Jeffery Hollingsworth and Deacon Donald Duncombe. Interment will follow at Le Pavillion Mausoleum and Interment, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Wife: Dominique Harvey; Mother: Yvonne Harvey-Cartwright; Father: Mervin Forbes; Step-Father: Jonathan Cartwright; Sons: Harviando and Jamarkis Harvey; Daughter: Shavarieon Harvey; Sisters: Vashti Cartwright, Sophia Smart and Vernis Adassa Forbes; Brothers: Romain Downer, Mervin Forbes II and Allen Boyd; Nieces: Avayah Bonaby and Emerald Smart-Kelley; Nephews: Romaino and Romel Downer; Aunts: Lavern Ferguson, Marilyn (Harcourt) Gibbs, Nancy Harvey Pratt, Natasha Swann, Barbara, Renaee and Jacqueline Harvey, Shantel Carey; Uncles: Ricardo, Kevin, Reginald and Richard (Cheyanne) Harvey, Bradley Fritz and Kimo Pratt; Granduncle: Clyde Lundy; Cousins: Ferlicia Fritz, Indianna Ferguson, Racquel and Keva Harvey, Destiny Johnson, Dweisha Swann, Kaylisa Pratt, Keanna, Keandra, Sarah and Sandy Harvey, Yocobian, Ahmad, and Katori Harvey, Kenny, Antonio and Brandon Johnson, Bradero, Shaquillo and Dreano Fritz, Edward King and Richard Harvey Jr. and a host of other Close Relatives and Friends including: Mydell Marie (Craig) Frazier (Nassau), Brenda Taylor-Obeta (Canada), and Evelyn Stuart (Eleuthera) and Annamae Sands, Joy Colebroke, Valdera and Daphane Lundy, Linda Lundy-Ferguson, Vanessa Lundy-Rolle, Stephanie Lundy-Munroe, Georgina Lundy-Symonette, Bianca, Dianna, Yvette and Melissa Lundy, Elvis Taylor, Charles Higgs, Kenneth and Daniel Ritchie Jr., Randy, Godfrey, Alexander, Mark (Chantell) Lundy, Marvin, Clyde Lundy Jr. and Edlyn Lundy, Stephanie, Daphanie, Tiffany and Buffy Major, Rochelle, Marsha, Porsha and family, Melva Hepburn and family, Verlaine Bodie and family, Judith Ferguson and family, Angelina Bevans and family, (Pioneers Loop family), Kyri and Kate Outten Cumberbatch, Farrington family, Neilly family, Neymour family, Henfield family, Jones family, Loretta Moss and family, Mrs. Cox and family, Patrick Storr and family, Marcus Garvey (Turks and Caicos), Lutha Cartwright and family, Sinclair Cartwright and family, Ramon Lightbourne and family, Mr. and Mrs. Simmons and family, Ashton “Rasta” Russell, Paulette Steel; Hawksbill High School Class of 1995 family, Special Thanks to Honourable Michael C. Pintard, Peter Green and family, Gloria Rolle and family, Jenetta Saunders and family, Renaee Laing and family, Ms. Jackie Stuart and family; Boat Family: Captain Kimo Pratt, Kennen Lewis and Crew family, Captain Leon (Boiler) and Crew and Bimini family.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.