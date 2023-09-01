DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. SHAVARGO MERVIN A. HARVEY, age 46 years of # 78 Gooseberry Drive, Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Freeport on Monday, August 28th, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Yvonne Harvey-Cartwright; Father: Mervin Forbes; Stepfather: Jonathan Cartwright; Daughter: Shavarian Harvey; Sons: Herviendo Harvey and Jamarks Harvey; Sisters: Vashti Cartwright, Sophia Smart (Florida) and Vernis Forbes (Nassau); Brothers: Romain Downer, Mervin Forbes II (Turks and Cacios Island) and Allen Boyd (Florida); Aunts: Lavern Ferguson, Marilyn Gibbs, Barbara Harvey, Renaee Harvey, Nancy Pratt, Natasha Swann and Jacqueline Harvey; Uncles: Ricardo, Kevin, Reginald and Richard Harvey; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and friends

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.