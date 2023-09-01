Obituaries

SHAVARGO MERVIN A. HARVEY

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 1, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. SHAVARGO MERVIN A. HARVEY, age 46 years of # 78 Gooseberry Drive, Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Freeport on Monday, August 28th, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Yvonne Harvey-Cartwright; Father: Mervin Forbes; Stepfather: Jonathan Cartwright; Daughter: Shavarian Harvey; Sons: Herviendo Harvey and Jamarks Harvey; Sisters: Vashti Cartwright, Sophia Smart (Florida) and Vernis Forbes (Nassau); Brothers: Romain Downer, Mervin Forbes II (Turks and Cacios Island) and Allen Boyd (Florida); Aunts: Lavern Ferguson, Marilyn Gibbs, Barbara Harvey, Renaee Harvey, Nancy Pratt, Natasha Swann and Jacqueline Harvey; Uncles: Ricardo, Kevin, Reginald and Richard Harvey; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and other relatives and friends

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 1, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Phillano Rashad Williams

September 1, 2023

Retired Woman Superintendent Stephanie Demeritte

September 1, 2023

Reserve Police Inspector and Retired Police Sergeant of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Lynn Delores Brice-Armbrister

September 1, 2023

Tyrone Leon Walker

September 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button