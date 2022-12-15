Thursday, December 15, 2022

Celebration of A Gem Service

For

Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie Age 50 Years of #16 Cedar Terrace, Tall Pines, will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1am at Evangelistic Assembly Church of God In Christ, Baillou Hill Road and Fleming Street. Rev. Patrick V. Smith, assisted by other Ministers will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

The Radiance of this “Ruby of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

One Son: Shawn Jr.;

One Daughter: Christy;

Four Brothers: Superintendent of Police Rodney (Sharon), Patrick (Valarie), Lloyd (Theresa) and Roger McKenzie (Stephanie);

Three Sisters: Jenniemae Strachan (Pastor Everette), Stephanie and Philippa McKenzie;

Seven Nephews: Ricardo, Damien, Dorian, Roland Jr., Dr. Sergio Kerr, Brandon and Joshua;

Fourteen Nieces: Superintendent Deborah Thompson, Denise, Cheryl, Natasha, Tanya, Yabanna, Yasmine, Shavonne, Daria, Domonique, Jasmine, Raven, Dawn and Zaria;

Six Uncles: Thaddeus Jr., Basil, Tommy, Frank, Clinton and William;

Six Aunts: Beverly, Leona, Margaret, Verlene, Elaine and Veronica;

Numerous: Cousins;

One Step Daughter: Cindy Dorsett;

Three Grandnephews: Kayden, X and Mathius;

Two Grandnieces: Janae and Neve;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Ralph Murphy, Delthis McKenzie, Dino Moxey, Ryon Dean, George Wethtins, Kenneth Sturrup, Stephen Bridgewater, Steve, Donnie Fox, Wendall / Rudy James Lewis, Carl Tinker, Gregory Cooper, George Mortimer, Ricardo Ballou, Gilbert Rolle, Ridgeland Park West Family, Grove Family 4th Street, Ivan Darville, Jan/ Geo, Dr. Ketroya Oliver, Troy Oliver, Rose and Mount Olive Medical Center, Pilot, Ali Sweeting, Jeff, Ray, Stephen Sweeting, Randall Stuart, Perry Balfour, Bill Bethel, GHS Class 1989, Theresa Cooper, Shawn Fowler, Princess Chung, Anton Symonette, Dr. Dontae Jacobs, Evan Fox, X Thompson and their Families, Curtis, Early Bird, Market Street and First Class Tire Families;

Special Thanks To: Staff of Sterling Hurricane Hole Marina, Nurse Philippa PMH, Ambulance & Medical Staff PMH.

Public Visitation will be in the “Ruby Suite” Emerald Memorial Mortuary, Wulff Road & Pinedale Street on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2pm to 5pm and at Evangelistic Assembly Church of God In Christ Baillou Hill Road and Fleming Street on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10am.

