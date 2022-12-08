Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie
Death Notice of A Gem
Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie Age 50 Years of #16 Cedar Terrace, Tall Pines completed his final craft, at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Shawn is preceded in death by his:
Daughter: Shantia McKenzie;
Father: Randolph Rodney McKenzie;
Mother: Elizabeth Lynette Thompson-McKenzie;
Brother: Anthony Dave McKenzie;
Sister: Cleomie Seymour;
The Radiance of this “Ruby of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:
One Son: Shawn Jr.;
One Daughter: Christy;
One Step Daughter: Cindy Dorsett;
Four Brothers: Superintendent of Police Rodney (Sharon), Patrick (Valarie), Lloyd (Theresa) and Roger McKenzie (Stephanie);
Three Sisters: Jenniemae Strachan (Everette), Stephanie and Philippa McKenzie;
Seven Nephews: Ricardo, Damien, Dorian, Roland Jr., Dr. Sergio Kerr, Brandon and Joshua;
Fourteen Nieces: Deborah, Denise, Cheryl, Natasha, Tanya, Yabanna, Yasmine, Shavonne, Daria, Domonique, Jasmine, Raven, Dawn and Zaria;
Six Uncles: Thaddeus Jr., Basil, Tommy, Frank, Clinton and William;
Six Aunts: Beverly, Leona, Margaret, Verlene, Elaine and Veronica;
Three Grandnephews: Kayden, X and Mathius;
Grandnieces: Janae and Neve;
Other Loving family and friends.
Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.
