Obituaries

Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 8, 2022
0 78 1 minute read

Death Notice of A Gem

Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie Age 50 Years of #16 Cedar Terrace, Tall Pines completed his final craft, at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Shawn is preceded in death by his:

Daughter: Shantia McKenzie;

Father: Randolph Rodney McKenzie;

Mother: Elizabeth Lynette Thompson-McKenzie;

Brother: Anthony Dave McKenzie;

Sister: Cleomie Seymour;

The Radiance of this “Ruby of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

One Son: Shawn Jr.;

One Daughter: Christy;

One Step Daughter: Cindy Dorsett;

Four Brothers: Superintendent of Police Rodney (Sharon), Patrick (Valarie), Lloyd (Theresa) and Roger McKenzie (Stephanie);

Three Sisters: Jenniemae Strachan (Everette), Stephanie and Philippa McKenzie;

Seven Nephews: Ricardo, Damien, Dorian, Roland Jr., Dr. Sergio Kerr, Brandon and Joshua;

Fourteen Nieces: Deborah, Denise, Cheryl, Natasha, Tanya, Yabanna, Yasmine, Shavonne, Daria, Domonique, Jasmine, Raven, Dawn and Zaria;

Six Uncles: Thaddeus Jr., Basil, Tommy, Frank, Clinton and William;

Six Aunts: Beverly, Leona, Margaret, Verlene, Elaine and Veronica;

Three Grandnephews: Kayden, X and Mathius;

Grandnieces: Janae and Neve;

Other Loving family and friends.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

Check our website for updates.

Wulff Road & Pinedale Street, P. O. Box N-3907 ● Nassau, New Providence, the Bahamas

 Mobile: {242} 457-1986

Email: emeraldmemorialmortuary@outlook.comWebsite: www.emeraldmemorialmortuary.com

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 8, 2022
0 78 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Glenn Carlton Harding

December 8, 2022

Marsha Norene Brown

December 8, 2022

Mavis Corine Farrington

December 8, 2022

Michael Anthony Romano St. Patrick Johnson

December 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button