Death Notice of A Gem

Shawn Kent “Yardman” McKenzie Age 50 Years of #16 Cedar Terrace, Tall Pines completed his final craft, at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Shawn is preceded in death by his:

Daughter: Shantia McKenzie;

Father: Randolph Rodney McKenzie;

Mother: Elizabeth Lynette Thompson-McKenzie;

Brother: Anthony Dave McKenzie;

Sister: Cleomie Seymour;

The Radiance of this “Ruby of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

One Son: Shawn Jr.;

One Daughter: Christy;

One Step Daughter: Cindy Dorsett;

Four Brothers: Superintendent of Police Rodney (Sharon), Patrick (Valarie), Lloyd (Theresa) and Roger McKenzie (Stephanie);

Three Sisters: Jenniemae Strachan (Everette), Stephanie and Philippa McKenzie;

Seven Nephews: Ricardo, Damien, Dorian, Roland Jr., Dr. Sergio Kerr, Brandon and Joshua;

Fourteen Nieces: Deborah, Denise, Cheryl, Natasha, Tanya, Yabanna, Yasmine, Shavonne, Daria, Domonique, Jasmine, Raven, Dawn and Zaria;

Six Uncles: Thaddeus Jr., Basil, Tommy, Frank, Clinton and William;

Six Aunts: Beverly, Leona, Margaret, Verlene, Elaine and Veronica;

Three Grandnephews: Kayden, X and Mathius;

Grandnieces: Janae and Neve;

Other Loving family and friends.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

Check our website for updates.

Wulff Road & Pinedale Street, P. O. Box N-3907 ● Nassau, New Providence, the Bahamas

Mobile: {242} 457-1986

Email: emeraldmemorialmortuary@outlook.com ● Website: www.emeraldmemorialmortuary.com