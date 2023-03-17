Funeral service for the late Sheena Shencha Burrows age 49 years of #10 Brice Lane, Fox Hill will be held on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Bernard Road, Fox Hill. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. J. Carl Rahming, Rev. George Bodie, Pastor Lowell Burrows & Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Baptist Church Cemetery, Bernard Road, Fox Hill.

She was predeceased by her brother: Keith Lightbourne.

Left to cherish her beautiful, fond and loving memories are her Sons: Tychicus Burrows and Perez Wilson; Parents: Willard and Rosemary Burrows; Sisters: Janeen Smith (Philip Poitier), Phillippa Williams, (Anthony), Mearlyn Williams (Thomas), Cynthe Smith and Shanecquer Collie (Timothy). Brothers: Melcus Armbrister, Nicholas, Darren (Roseline Jacobs), Clayton, Alton, Craig, and Mario Burrows; Aunts: Shirley Armbrister, Arnette Davis, Millicent Dean, Coralee and Blanche Demeritte, Harriet, Linda Mortimer, Paula Rolle, Igaline (Derek) Oliver, and Viola Roxbury. Uncles: Maxwell (Melvern) and Anthony Demeritte, Harvey, Leroy and Anvil Demeritte, Alvin (Barbara), Christopher (Louise), Wilfred (Valarie), Goliath (Joyce), Lee (Glenda), Eslee (Barbara), Oral (Beryl), Glen and Lenwood Burrows. Nieces: Shekera and Shekeitra Lightbourne, Dashanique (Shantz) Collymore, Gia and Aliyah Burrows, Jaidan and Janiece Burrows, Tavania, Indiana, Ryannique and Jamia, and Timi Alicia; Nephews: Lekino Davis Sr. (Shano), Jabari Rolle, Teron Williams, Philip Poitier Jr., Lerecus, Douglas and Montez Armbrister, Nicholas Jr, Malik Burrows, Duran (Latoya) and Rashad (Javonna); Grandnieces: Je’Marie Rolle, Laila Davis, Symfani Collymore, Syran Mackey and Shavanna Farrington, Latoria, Dunrashnae, Kehlaine, Janiyah Burrows, Tavania, Indiana, Jamia and Ryanique; Grandnephews: Lekino Davis Jr, London Sands, Kade Poiter, Keande and Keaje Deveaux, Duran Jr. and Christian, Shannon and Shantone Burrows; Great Grand Aunt: Genesta Adderley; Sisters-in-law: Debbie, Wendy, Princess and Patrice Burrows; Bothers-in-law: Anthony Williams, Thomas Williams; Cousins: Huey Jr, Adrian, Marsha, Michelle, Tamar, Dale, Maxwell Jr., Melisha, Melbirth, Anne, Sonia, Tamara, Amanda, Antonique, Jeffrey, Sheniqua, J’Michael, Samantha, Marvin, Gordro, DeEdgra, Stephen, Ramon, Kendra and Kenesha; Special friends: Teneisha Levarity, Brianna Brooks, ,Zanteia Rolle, Prince Wilson, Janet Russell, Dorothy Dukie, Sophie Dames, Jemma Miller, Vanessa Lopez, Miriam Gaitor, Tanisha Nixon, Georgette Munroe, Tamicka Seymour and Carla Turnquest; Other relatives including: John and Sue Ann Dunkley of Canada, The Honorable Frederick A. Mitchell, M.P., Fox Hill, Bridgette Brooks and family, Devon and Judy Miller and family, Jacinta White and family, Louise Morris and family, Laura Glinton and family, Sabina Newton and family, Barbara Nixon and family, Eva Rolle and family, Olga Bowe and family, Ethel Davis and family, Sheena Thompson and family, Timothy Miller and family, Denise Richmond, Madeline Miller and family, Bishop Philemon Wilson and family, Shonel Ferguson and family, Jacklin Brice and family, Starr Robinson and family, Miriam Gaitor and family, Mavis Hutchinson and family, Lulamae Greeves and family, Steven Rolle and family, Avis Wright and family, R..M. Bailey Class of 1994, The St. Paul’s Baptist Church family, Donavon Rolle and the staff of the Fox Hill Community Centre, The Fox Hill Festival Committee, Dolphin Encounters family, One Family Junkanoo Group, Akhepran International Academy family, the residents of Brice Lane and the entire Fox Hill Community and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.