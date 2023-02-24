DEATH NOTICE

Sheena Shencha Burrows age 49 years of #10 Brice Lane, Fox Hill died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, February 20th, 2023.

She is survived by her parents: Willard & Rosemary Burrows; sons: Tychicus Burrows & Perez Wilson; sisters: Janeen Smith, Phillippa Burrows- Williams, Merilyn; brothers: Melcus, Nicholas, Darren, Clayton, Craig Alton, Mario and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.