Sheila Elizabeth Watson Gibson, age 58 years, a resident of Kiki Street, Farrington Road, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, at The Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Prince Charles Drive. Officiating will be The Reverend Fr. Atmu Budhu, assisted by The Reverend Canon Curtis Robinson and The Reverend Marie Roach-Hepburn. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Sheila’s beautiful memories will forever live on in the hearts of her Father: The Hon. Frank H. Watson CD, JP; Sons: James, Jeremy & Jason Gibson; Sister: Colene D. Watson; Uncles: Solomon, Brendon (Tameika), Harold (Shirlene) & Warren Watson, Andrew Wright of Aberdeen Scotland; Aunts: Agatha Watson, Yvonne Watson; Niece: Breia J. Watson; Grand-niece: Blake Edwards; Brothers-in-law: Vaughn (Charmaine) Gibson, Gerry (Judy) Gibson; Sisters-in-law: Deidre (Hon. Myles) Laroda, Vanessa Allen; Nieces & Nephews: Yannick, Xavier & Seth, Gernyka, Jaden, Jordan & Justin, Dwayne & Tarek, Brittany; Numerous Cousins including: Andre, Brendon, Clair, D’Angelo, Elizabeth, Felicity (Victor), Alisa, Linda, Roger, Lowell, Carlton, Marilyn (Lynden), Kirk (Belinda), Anthony “Bubba”, Ricky, Della (Arthur), Sharon, Jason (Suzanne), Janelle (Warren), Harazette (Nikiea) and their families; Other relatives & friends including: Lance Edwards, Fred, Earnest, Clari, Sandy, Alice, Felice Watson-Cartwright and the entire Watson Family, Sean & Deanne Pinder, Brenda & Bridgette Major, Greshan & Indira Sands, Dr. Mildred Hall, Christopher Gibson, Kendrid Neely, Eyvette Evans, Sheena Albury, Wendy Smith & family, Marsha Jones & family, Gigi & Gina Gonzalez, Sidney Cartwright, Milinda Carroll-Rolle & family, Karen Brennen, Kim Carey, John Payne, Claudia Fernander, Gecelyne Guerine, Kneia Theophilus, Mr. & Mrs. Wendell Rigby & Family, Tenaci Basden, Dr. Fox, The Most Hon. C. A. Smith & Lady Smith, The Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham and Mrs. Ingraham, The Backford Girls, George Myers, Freddie Lightbourne, The Hepburn Family, Jackie Bahl, Arlene Moore, Vivian & Lisa Archer, Patricia Curry & Family, Michelle Pickstock, Inell Bowe-Darville, Pearline Clarke, Tanya Johnson, Sheena Forbes, The Kiki Street Family, The H.O. Nash Lunch Vendors, The QC Class of 1980, Treasure Cove Security Team, The Wrights of Scotland Aberdeen, Rev’d Fr. Atma Budhu & The Anglican Church of The Epiphany, Rev’d Cannon Curtis Robinson & family, Rev’d Marie Hepburn & family, Jerome Knowles & family, Douglas Turnquest & family, St. Jude’s Anglican Church Family; Special thanks to: Dr. Thompson, Dr. Moss, Dr. Bonimy, The Doctor’s Hospital ICU Team, PMH Med Surgical Ward & Doctor’s Hospital West; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.