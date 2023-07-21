Funeral service for Sheila Vernette Lightbourn nee Turnquest, 91 yrs., a resident of Winchester Street, Centerville & formerly of Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, will be held at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Madeira Street, on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Father Junior Calixte. Interment follows in Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Sheila was predeceased by her grand-daughter, Sydney Lightbourn in March 2023, her siblings Geron, Robert, & Ida Turnquest, and Cora Cartwright.

She is survived by:

Children: Cecilia Bodie, Laurel Lundy, Lynn and Britta Lightbourn, Frances Maynard, Tara, Charles and S. Desmond Lightbourn, and Lakisha Forbes.

Son in Law: Martin Lundy.

Daughters in Law: Yunelis and Sophia Lightbourn.

Grand Children: Vonetta Burrows, Mia Bodie (Stephon Wilkinson), W. Ashley Moore (Levin Wilson), Agnessa Lundy, Brittany Moore (Renaldo Rolle), Martin Lundy II (Atty.), Meghan Moore,E. Clifford Bodie, Krysten Brown, Oliver Lundy, Waverly Moore, Christian Maynard (Leslie Maynard), Shannon Lightbourn, Brandi Maynard, S. Dylan Lightbourn, Savannah Cartwright,Alysse Maynard, Charles Jr. and Stephen Lightbourn, India Cartwright, Carlos and Spencer Lightbourn.

Great Grand Children: Curtis and Carter Murphy, Reghan Johnson, Teegan and Zhuri Rolle, Alaina Swaby, Isabelle Ingraham, Londyn Wilson, Stephon Wilkinson, Addison, Peyton, &Gianna Braynen, and Christian Maynard II.

Siblings: Dame Ivy Dumont, Anna Cooper, Lesa Roberts, Gretchen Jones, Chester, Berkley, Dudley, Fronia & Kenneth Turnquest.

Brothers-in-law: Evangelist Tom Roberts, and Carlton Jones.

Sisters-in-law: Jennifer, Althea and Ida Turnquest.

Nieces and Nephews: Karen, Jason, Machon, Kyrle, Gretchen, Richard, Fronia and Sara-Cristy Cartwright, Catherine Mohabir, Annemarie Mills, Briony Seymour, Edda Dumont-Adolph (Atty.), Deidre, Jihan, & Cheddi, Dumont, Geron, Donovan, Wayde, Trevor, Peter, Dr. Dexter and Lionel Turnquest, Anastacia Morgan, Fern Bowleg, Nicoya Patterson, Paige Campbell, Kim Connor, Michael, Brent and Kylie Turnquest, Julianne Smith, Vashti, Shalomi and Deborah Roberts, Ruth Munnings, Anna Pilgrim, Dawn Patton, Carol Adderley, Brett and Andrew Jones, Kayla Curry, Ian, Sterling, Mahalia, Phillipa and Dominic Turnquest, Vanessa Knowles, Gail Zamor, Leila Butler, Chester and Bruce Turnquest, Marla Sweeting, LaTasha Munnings, Diane, Dr. Merse, Tessa Turnquest (Atty.), Berkley, Dr. Theodore Turnquest, Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, Dr. Dyontalee Rolle, Dudley Jr., Noel and Dr. Britt Turnquest, Matthew Trotman, Niall, Amber and Samuel Turnquest, Paula Gibson, Hermaine Gibson, Tyrone Russell, Devon Anderson, Annmarie Dean, Deborah Price, Anthony, Michael, Patrick, Mathew, Stanford, Harold, Jeremy, Glen, Greg, Anya and Michelle Lightbourne, Carol Rollins, Marsha McKenzie, Crystal, Dr. Jerome, Bradley, Timothy, Tina, Brent, Hope and Maurice Lightbourne, Thalia Lightbourne-Campbell, Marcian, Clement and Charlene Curry, Yvette Bain, Andrea Williams, Ingrid Charlton, Bernadette Jolly and Nicole Lightbourne and Camille Glinton.

God children: Iris Pinder and Jacqueline Turnquest.

Other Relatives and Friends including: Allan Bullard, Barbara Hepburn and Family, Elizabeth Huancas Vergara, Dr. Gloria Ageeb and family, Thelma Calma, Christian Maynard, Linda Cartwright, the family of the late Eric and Ruth Russell, the descendants of Walter and Anna Maria Darville (nee Watson), the descendants of Lionel and Ida Turnquest nee Taylor, the family of the late Percy and Sybil Blyden, Josephine McKinney and family, the family of the late George and Marguerite Dahl, the church family of St. Thomas More, Jenny Issac, the family of the late Magnol Walker, Edgar, Glorin and Paulette Walker, Susann Carey, Elsa Ritchie, Rodrick and Maitland Turnquest, Carolyn Dean, Linda Turnquest-Cartwright, Talbot, Winston and Frank Ritchie, Merton Thompson. Teresa Forbes and Maris Darville, Jack Foster, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.