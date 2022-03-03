Funeral Service for the late Sheldon Stanford Ferguson, 68 years of Tamarac, Florida, and formerly of Sunshine Park, New Providence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison assisted by Rev. Ulric V. Smith II, and other associate ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern (Spikenard) Cemetery, Cowpens and Spikenard Streets.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish Sheldon’s memories are his loving and devoted Wife: Deborah Ferguson (nee Connell), Three Sons: Sheldon Stanford Jr., and wife Tina Ferguson of Boynton Beach, FL. Domingo and wife Melissa Ferguson of Connecticut and Christopher of Queens, New York; Two Daughters: Lorinda Davis and husband Brandon Davis Sr. of Connecticut and Carla Ferguson of Tamarac, FL.; Nine Grandchildren: Titiana, Caleb, Abigail and Zendaya Ferguson, Brandon Jr., Laila, Lorina, Brody, and Bellamy Davis; Three Aunts: Emmiletha and Maxine Daxson, and Rachael Mackay; Five Uncles: Henry, Clifford and David Daxson, Solomon Johnson and Clifford Mackey; Mother-in-law: Elvina Connell; Sisters-in-law: Marva Connell-Kemp & husband, Samuel Kemp. Franca Connell-Stubbs & husband Leon Stubbs of San Antonio Texas, Donna Hayes & husband Everette, Baltimore, Maryland; Delores Windsor & husband Jacob of Trinidad, Lynn Honore of Trinidad, Judith Connell of Trinidad; Brothers-in-law: Don, Lester, Terry Connell & wife Adean, and Tony Connell & wife Silvia of Indianapolis, Indiana, Gregory Roberts & wife Stephanie Roberts of California; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; Other relatives and friends: Viola Forbes, Mildred Charlow, Glenda Bain, Hermis, Julian, and Ilene Edwards, Shaunda Strachan, Conrad Missick, Stephanie and Arementha Winters and family, Verlene Rich of Atlanta, Barbara Ashby and the Daxson family, Judy Cartwright, and Family, Sharon McFord and Family, Derek and Vanessa Johnson and the Johnson Family, Sybil Toote and Family, The McKinney Family, Tonya Daxson, The Rolle Family, CJ, and Brenda Johnson and Family, Marvin Bethel and Family, Herbert Daxson and Family of Sunrise Fl. Lance, Cameron and the Shirley Family of Miramar FL, Krisia Deleprado and family of Miami Florida, Gayel Payoute and Family, Virginia Curry and Family, Paul and Karen Redwood of Douglasville, GA. The Right Honorable Dr. Philip A Rahming and Family, The Raming Family, The Rev T. G. Morrison and Family, Kendra Spencer of Savanah GA, Donna Smith-Morgan of Atlanta GA, The Edgecombe Family, The Jervis Family, Coakley Family, Norma Dean and Family, Denise Butler-Brown and Family, Marla Clemons and Family, The Rodriquez Family, The Knowles Family, Wendel Hudson and Family, Bornie Moyle and Family of Coral Springs Florida. The Butler Family, The Rehobeth Ministries Church Family, and Roxanne Martinez, of Tamarac FL; Special Thanks to: ICU Doctors and Nurses at HCH Florida Woodmont Hospital Tamarac Fl, Vice Media of New York, Hot Wire Communications Ft. Lauderdale FL, Bornie Moyle, and the Country Club Staff of Coral Springs FL.; Other Relatives and Friends are too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street on Friday March 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, March 5th, from 10:00 a.m. until service time.