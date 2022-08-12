Shell still hoping for a BPL deal 

Shell said it remains “committed” to building out a gas-to-power facility in New Providence, though the new Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government has remained mum on where it stands with Shell’s proposal and where the years of stalled negotiations with the global gas giant currently are.

In a statement sent to Guardian Business, Shell recommitted to its plans for a liquefied natural gas plant at Clifton Pier and a power purchase agreement with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), but would not say where negotiations stand with the government.

“Shell remains committed to the gas-to-power project in New Providence, which would deliver more reliable, more affordable, and cleaner electricity to many Bahamians,” Shell’s statement said.

“Moving to natural gas reduces environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions and should help to contribute significantly to the energy transition of the Caribbean region.”

Last November, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said that Shell is still “willing to partner”.

He added, though, that he has received many proposals from companies hoping to get the opportunity to refloat the cash-strapped BPL.

“In the short time that I have been here, which is two months, proposals are coming in. You cannot imagine the sources that are presenting proposals and are prepared to pay off the legacy debt,” Sears said last November.

“And so, there is never a shortage of options, but it is for the board in light of its consideration of all of the factors to put forward to the government its proposals.”

The new board will also have to come up with a strategy to retire BPL’s more than $290 million in legacy debt and raise money to carry out crucial capital works projects to improve electricity distribution across the country.

Shell’s power purchase agreement was to conclude with BPL having built two new power plants and with money in hand to improve the transmission and distribution system.

But with the rate reduction bond (RRB) designed to raise more than a half billion dollars off the table, those capital projects will have to be shelved.

Last year, WMS Holdings Limited stated it has partnered with US affiliates offering 100 percent of the funding needed to carry out the modernization of The Bahamas’ power system, at the lowest fuel price.

WMS is proposing an alternative fuel technology different from liquefied natural gas, that comes along with the funding to complete the project in its entirety.

The company stated its natural gas liquid (NGL) fuel technology would decrease fuel charges and consumer rates and is a better solution to BPL’s money woes than the proposed RRB that will see consumers’ prices increase.