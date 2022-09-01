Funeral Service

For

Shena Rochelle Smith, 38

of John Road will be held on Saturday 3rd September ,2022 2:00 p.m. at ST. BARNABAS ANGLICAN CHURCH Wulff Road & Baillou Hill Road Nassau, New Providence

Officiating will be Father Bain and he will be assisted by Pastor Higgs Interment will be in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery Soldier Road & Woodlawn Way Nassau, New Providence.

Precious Memories will always linger in the hearts of her: Parents: Michael & Alma Smith Children: Decorde Johnson (Tametrya Brown), Shanika Sargent & Oliver Musgrove Jr. Brothers: Lateco, Deneko, Latario, Carlton, Dwight, Corey (Kendra), Dario, Michael Jr. & Reginald Sisters: Tiffany, Samantha, Kayla, Shonelle, Ericka, & Tamia; Aunts: Julia Taylor, Idella (Bruno) Grant, Arnette (Kevin) Russell, Shelia, Daphne, Pamela & Shirley Uncles: Peter (Shauna), Ephriam Taylor, Glen, Walter, Kevin, Dwayne, Vernal, Herbert, Wendal (Lorraine) & Gary Special Friend: Oliver Musgrove Sr Numerous Nieces & Nephews Including: Tatiania, Turia, Kidada Jr., Lateka & Shateka; Cousins: Rhondelle, Romano & Rozeah Taylor, Gabrielle & Jordan Grant, Chantae, Crystal, Harranet, Taneka, Peter Jr.,Quanica & Quashad Taylor, Ericka Edgecombe, Elvardo, Shenik, Dereck & Gary Smith, Nicole, Paulette, Vernast, Latasha, Latannia & Gary Carey & Many others, too much to Mention; Host of other Special Friends including: Joe, Renardo (Curry), Romaine (Ghost), Tarrrinique, Camille, Clarinda, Clarissa, Craydora Musgrove, Shanika, Terry, Lenny, The Musgrove Family, Nassau Glass Family, John Work Center, John Road Community & The Cv Bethel Class of 2001.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 1st September – Friday, 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 3rd September, 2022 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church Wulff Road & Baillou Hill Road from 1:00 p.m. until service time