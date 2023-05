Shenique Christine Clarke

She is survived by her Son: Ethan Cooper; Mother: Edna Bain; Sisters: Gaylean Burnside, Dotlyn Hinds, Rochelle Bain, and Williame Culmer; Brothers: Donnie, Warren, and Dwayne Bain; Aunt: Euna McKenzie; Numerous nieces & nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.