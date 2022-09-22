Funeral Announcement

Sherman Barnes Wood “Barney”, “Woody” ,“Woodsta”, age 67 years, a resident of Meadows Blvd, Winton Meadows, will be held at 11am, on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at Trinity Assembly City of Praise, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway. Officiating will be Apostle Edward Watson assisted by Apostle Lee Watson and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Sherman was predeceased by his Father and Mother: Sherman and Barbara Wood; Grandmother: Jestina Wood; Daughter: Kamala Wood.

He is survived by his Loving and Devoted Wife of 44 years: Rosalind Wood; Sons: Krishna Rico & Kheran Rhyan (Cindy) Wood; Daughter: Khelechi’ Rhobynn (Alfred) Stubbs; Adopted Daughter: Antoinette Knowles; Sisters: Heather Wood Fowler, Cheryl Wood, Rhonda (Charles) Carroll; Brothers-in-law: Bernard (Betty) Culmer, Bishop Sylvanus Petty (Antionette Culmer Petty-Deceased); Sisters-in-law: Joan Culmer & Edith Smith; God Father: Rev. Phillip Rahming; Aunt: Madge Rahming; Nieces: LeAnne Carroll, Stephanie Smith, Ovanta Armbrister, Aneida Fitzgerald, Shanae Petty, Sonovia (Johnathan) Hutchinson, Bernadette Culmer, Paulette Culmer, Eloise Portier, Karen Wilson, Donna Whymns, Lillian Deveaux, Antionette Rolle, Patrice Hepburn, Chevon Newbold, Doristine Culmer, Bridgette Culmer- Brown, Allaya Hagigal , Taneisha Strachan; Nephews: Antwon Wood, Charles Caroll, Shawn Smith, Wilton Cunningham , Roosevelt Culmer, T-Joma (Carla) Fitzgerald, Nathaniel (Allison) Butterfield, Hillard (Shenique) Culmer, Ashlyn Culmer, Dwayne Culmer, Carlos Culmer, Jeffery Culmer, Stephen Stretch Culmer, Andrew Culmer, Brian Sherman, Derran Thompson, Aiden and Jordan Fitzgerald; Other Friends and Family: Apostle Edward and Apostle Merilee Watson and family , Pastor Al and Karen Rahming and family, Mr. Jeffery and Bernadette Hanna and Family, Mrs. Ruth McKinney and family, Mr. Jean Rene and Deornafay Bellot and family, Ms. Deborah Smith-Watson, Mr. Alton Hanna, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Albury, Mr and Mrs Victor Bain and family, Mr James and June Dawkins and family, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Munroe and family, The Sands Family, Pastor Alfred and Rev. Pamala Stubbs and family, Wenly and Beatrise Fowler and family, Mrs Catherine Rose, Johnny, Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Adams Sr. and the Wicked wings family, Mr. and Mrs Eric Maynard and family, Mr. and Mrs. Craig Gibson and family, Mrs. Sandra Smith and Family, Brenda North and family, Jasmine Myers, Cheryl Sands, Bishop and Mrs. Franklyn Burrows and Family, Chris Burrows and Family, Mr and Mrs Leslie Brown and Family, Saberon Rolle, Mahoni McCleish, Edwin Balfour, The Johnson Family, Mr. Charles Colebrooke Sr. and family, Mr. And Mrs Samuel (Annamae) Strachan and Family, Veronica Toppin and Family, The Atlantis F & B & Laundry Family, The Gomez Family, The Heastie Family, The Brennen Family, The Mortimer Family, Mario Major (DJ Supa Mario), Mrs. Maxine (Byron) Brown, Michael and Linda Ford and Family, Mr. Trevor Johnson and The Johnson’s Barbershop Family, Earl Clarke, Mrs Rose Hyler and Family, Alexis Coakely, Mrs. Melvina Levarity and family, Mrs. Linda Burrows, Mrs. Yvonne Stuart, Chef Collie and Family, Ruthnell Strachan, Marva Coakley, Essie Mae Ferguson and Family, Mr. Tommy and Tamika Nixon and Family , Clinton Mcartney and family, Abraham Stubbs and family, Family of the late Thelma and Reve Fox, Family of the late Basil and Ida Rahming, Family of the late David and Cynthia Rahming, St. Augustines Class of 1973, Trinity Assembly Family, Golden Gates Family, CBL Limited team, Fish by Jose Andres/Think Food Group Team, Queens College, Sandilands Primary, Yellow Elder Primary and Ridgeland Primary family; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Church on Friday, from 10am until service time.