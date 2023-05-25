Funeral Service for the late Sherry Ann Burrows aged 51 of Garden Hills #1 will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday 28th May, 2023 at Hillview Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Joseph assisted by other ministers. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, JFK Drive & Gladstone Road.

Sherry was preceded in death by her Parents: St Claire and Esther Burrows.

Left to cherish her memories are her Son: Michael Burrows; Adopted sons: Chino Newbold and Berchnal Moss; Granddaughter: Mileya Burrows; Brother: William Burrows; Sister-in law: Sharon Burrows; Uncles: George (Mary) and Derek (Stephanie) Cartwright; Aunt: Annette Cartwright; Niece: Willeisha Burrows; Godchildren: Anfrenee Pratt, Kaitlin Forbes, and Breanna Gibson; Numerous cousins including: Romeo, Nicholo, Nicholette, D’yanza and D’kera Cartwright, D’andra Thompson, Patricia Mitchell, Barbara Scott, Johany Scott, Geoffery Thompson, Christina (Prince) Whitely, Barbara (Leonard) Adderley, David Cartwright, Monique Mitchell, Kendrick Albury, Ynise and Keith Hanna, Johnathan Bostwick, Kimberly Higgs, Chandra Ferguson, Paulette Lightbourne, Jade, Erica and Eric Whitely Jr., Christlyn and Caitlyn Adderley, Jonathan and Allison Archer; Other Friends and Relatives: Mr. John Christie, Beth Higgs, Glynda Missick, Barbara Miercoles, and the H. G. Christie Family. Elder Harrison and Denise Moxey, Glorian ‘Aunty Glo’ Storr, Portia Barnette, Estelle Gibson. Prince Lock and Key, Pastor Leonard and Denise Johnson, Pastor Peter Joseph and family, Pastor Paul Scavalla and family, Pastor Eric Clarke and Family, Pastor Michael Toote and Family, Pastor Kent Price and Family, Jorgette Bain and Family, Charles Zonicle and Family, Elder Teddy Salome and Teshan Mcdonald, Martha Wallace and Family, Sydney and Martha Forbes and Family, Elder Solomon and Jacquie Gibson and Family, William and Jan Zonicle, Vincent, Virginia Zonicle ant the Zonicle, Dwayne Wallace, Valentino and Tanya Hanna and Family, Christopher Pennerman Sr and Family, Perry Heastie, and Family, Phillip, Antonio, Terri Rolle, Glenda Adderley and Family, Bernadette Butler, Eulond and Andrea Kelly and Family, Ancel and Yasmin Pratt, Dr. Eneia Theophilus, Brigitta Seymour, Tiffany Edgecombe, Saint John’s College Class of 1987, The Garden Hills Family, The Fort Fincastle Family, The Centerville SDA Family. The Garden Hills FNM Association, Barry Shane Saunders, Elvado Perpall, Ray Jennings, Bridgette Bastian, Val Heastie, Marcin Duncan and The Beverley Hills Kitchen Family, Corey Small and Bush Cook Family, Devonte Sands, Harcourt Holbert and Family, Peter Brown and Family, Diana Bullard and Family, Hon Minister Mario Bowleg and The Garden Hills PLP Family, Former M.P. Brensil Rolle and Family, Garnette and Garth Hall, Andria Musgrove and Family, Beverly Laroda, Greta Kemp, Dorothea Ritchie, Tanya Young and Family and Bernadette and Sandra Butler.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Saturday 27th May, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Sunday 28th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.