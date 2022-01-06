Sherry Dianna Saunders, age 67years, a resident of Fire Trail Road, will be held on Friday January 7th, 2022 , at the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Headquarters, Sir Lynden Pindling Centre, Farrington Road, from 11am-3pm. Cremation will follow.

She is survived by her daughters: Chavaun Johnson and Peaches Stubbs; Grand-sons: Jonathan and Mason Johnson; Son-in-law: Kevin Johnson, Sisters: Janet Fowler, Astrid Saunders, Charlene Saunders, Scherece Moxey and Dr. Opal Stubbs; Brothers: Charles Saunders, Robin Roberts, Craig Saunders, Brent Saunders and Brian Saunders; Uncles: Henry Saunders, Erskine Oliver and Robert Martin Sr; Aunts: Shirley Saunders, Greta Martin, Willamae Martin, Ettamae Martin and Olga Pierre; Nieces: Shandia Perpall, Sharlisa Saunders, Keisha Saunders, Akeyra Saunders, Crystal Saunders, Kenmyrtaia Moxey, Kenlazaria Moxey , Shiloh Saunders and Asantae Williams; Nephews: Tyro Bryce, Christopher Saunders, Craig Saunders Jr., Akeem Saunders, Thomas Saunders, Brian Saunders, Daniel Saunders, Thorne Thorpe, Qrero Moxey, Kenrick Moxey, Kenladuan Moxey, Denneko Saunders and Lanthro Saunders, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

