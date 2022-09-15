Graveside service for the late Shervin Rolle age 55years of Mount Tabor Drive, Pinewood Gardens and Formerly of Old Bight, Cat Island will be held at Southern Cemetery, Cowpens and Spikenard Road on Saturday September 17th, 2022 at 10:00a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Lawrence Rolle Assisted by Norris Williams.

Left to Cherish His Memories Are His: Son: Shavon Rolle; Daughter: Allison Thompson

Grandson: Kayden Thompson; Granddaughter: Trevornika Thompson;Sisters: Arilee Glinton, Ella, Norma, Vivan Dryden, Kayan Stuart, Paulamae Robertson, Judiann; Brothers: Collin, Harry, Kirkwood, Julius, Malcolm, Jethro,Brother-In-Law: Herman Stuart, Otile Dryden, Solomon Robertson, David Glinton Sr.; Sisters-In-Law: Stacy Rolle, Carlisa Rolle, Rosey Rolle; Nieces And Nephews: Juliusia, Craisha, Colina, Ianthia, Tai, Aaliahya, Jamelia, Cardelle, 301 David Jr., Darneka And Andrea Glinton, Darrin, Harry, Patrick, Christopher Jr., Kevin, Adrina, Dwayne Hall, Soraya, Rodericka, Taddianna, Kimberley, Roderick Rolle Jr., Rashae And Rashon Daxon, Solomon Robertson Jr., Darius, Antonio, Somaya; Aunts: Ruth, Cetiller, Anna Lee, Noami Mackey, Paulette Mackey; Aunts: Ruth, Cetiller, Anna Lee, Noami Mackey, Paulette Mackey; Uncles: Charles, Jim, Vincent, Carl Mackey; Godmother: Olive Dawkins,

Cousins: Elvis, Big Joe, Anishka Hart, Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Deka Butler, Lane Hutchinson, Paulette Mackey Williams, Joeann Zonicle, The Children Of Getter Rolle, Ellabea Rolle, Arthur Rolle, Ivan Rolle, Herbre Rolle Family, Pastor Norris Williams Other Relatives And Friends Including: Esthermae Rolle And Family, Duckie, George Evans, Douglas Burrows, Tom Hanna Hand Family, Lenny Hanna And Family, The Fast Ferry , The Potters Cay Dock Crew, John Street, Miami Street, Lincoln Blvd, Dwight, Mount Tabour Blvd, Wanda William, Franky Pratt, Mr. Calmar, Patrice Lloyd Dames, Pastor Christopher And Evangelist King And The Entire Zion Family, Louise Meadows, Sean Dawkins, Eleazor Rolle, Obie, Senior, Deep South Movement, Rev. Donnie Newbold And Family, Pastor Sandra Bowles, Church Of God Of Prophecy Family, Christian And Deka King And Family, Pastor Harrison And Rhonda King, The Bingo Ladies, Old Bight Community, Newton And Dawkins Families, Sherilyn, Anthony, Yoshi, PJ, Megan, Samantha And Family, The Doctors And Nurses Of Princess Margaret Hospital And Many Others Too Numerous To Mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.