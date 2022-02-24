Obituaries

Shervin Wellington Miller

age 62 years, a resident of Fresh Creek, Andros, formerly of Nassau, New Providence, passed peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Left to cherish his memories are his sisters: Emily and Vivian Miller and Betty Miller-Kerr; brothers: Vincent and Charles Miller; uncles: Winston and Langton Gay; niece: Sydni Kerr; nephews: Charles Miller Jr. and Sashuan Armbrister and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for a Funeral Service 

will be announced at a later date

