FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Shervington Higgins age 62 years of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens will be held at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Rev. T.G Morrison assisted by Rev. Ulric V. Smith II.

He was predeceased by his Parents: Howard and Elsaida Higgins; Brothers: Hesley and Walton Higgins; Sisters: Ezerlee and Algatha Higgins, and Joycemae Higgins-Arnett.

Left to cherish his memories are his Brothers: Charles and Prince Harrington Higgins; Sisters: Rosemary Missick, Marion Brown, and Roxanna Higgins; Sister- in- Law: Joan

Higgins; Nephews: Arnold Andrew Arnett, Prince Higgins Jr., Donovan and Rashad Higgins; Dennis (Carmin) and Shefford Missick; Nieces: Carmen Williams, Stacy Johnson (Leonard), Shantell Bain (Steven); Shenika Panza (Leonard); Stephonya Stuart, Registeted Nurse Valencia Davis, Sidnicka and Decoda Higgins; Grandnephews: Anwon, Adrian, and Andre Arnett; Steven Bain 11, Cameren White, Dakarai

Munroe, Perez Pierre, and Justin Winder. Grandnieces: Shania and Jada Missick, India – jai Johnson, Stevette Bain, Vontasia Stuart, Leann and Joann Davis. Other relatives and friends including: Beula Morris, Nesbitt, Leroy, and Kendal Higgins and family, Laura McPhee and family, Errol McPhee, Eric Collie and family, Paul Collie and family, Ned Brooks and Family, Thelma Burrows and family,

Anniemae Charlton and family, Leon and Ena Charlton and family, Carol Johnson and family, Gladys Murphy and family, Maxcine Murphy and family, Ella Murphy and family, Joanna Brown and family, Beatrice Charlton and family, Christine Collie and family, Joy Johnson and family, Kirklin Collie and family, Sterling Missick and family, Samantha Pratt and family, Virginia Johnson and family, Minerva Johnson and family,

Myrtle Davis and family, Diann Cartwright and family, Tyrone Collie and family. The entire community of Mayaguana, especially the Betsy Bay Community , Mr. Newbold and the Soursop, Avocado and Walnut Streets community of Pinewood Gardens, the Management and staff of Housekeeping Department of the former Radisson Hotel, Management, staff and crew of the MailBoat Company, surving

Management and staff of the first Texaco Company, Management and Staff of the I-Group Company in Mayaguana and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to individually mention. You are loved and appreciated.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.