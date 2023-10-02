Funeral Announcement for Shervin Kevin Williams affectionately called “Boy” Age 55, of #15 South Beach Estates, Kendal Avenue, Nassau Bahamas, will be held on Saturday September 28th, 2023, at 1:00p.m. at New Dixie Church of God, Wulff Road & Palm Beach Street, Nassau Bahamas.

Officiant will be Bishop Rhodrick Brown Assisted by Rev Deborah Deveaux and Other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish his memories are his grandmother: Ethel Williams Brothers: Charles Ambrose, Frankie, Stephen & Deon Williams Sisters: Karen William and Delta Bulard, Aunts: Ella May Ferguson, June Cartwright, Christine Demeritte, Florabell Williams and Thelma Be Grand Aunts: Rev. Rudell Marshall, Estella Dawkins, Ivy Swain & Thelma Bowleg Uncles: Daniel Demeritte, Leonard Ferguson, Anthony Cartwright, Carlton Strachan Sister-in-Law: Khyla Ambrose, Nieces: Shornette, Shantell, Shanique Williams & Shonrell Ambrose Grand Niece: Nevaeh Rigby Nephew: Frankie Jr Williams, Cousins: Mary Clarke, Annice Foster, Edward Rolle Jr., Benjamin Sawyer, Paula Crutchfield, Doreen Bullard, Colleen Cooper, Carlton Strachan, Ogeta Gibson, Ivan Strachan, Lakaisha Demeritte, Kevin Ferguson, Terrison, Shanice & Shawnique Demeritte, Carolyn Rolle, Judy Grant, Dwight France, Arthur Balfour, Sharlene Stubbs, Chavago Lewis, Jackqulyn Brown, Jessie and Jestina Kerr, Marico Comarcho, Kenneth, Alexander, Charles, Shakira, Lendera, Brian, Crystal, Joanne Williams & Lakita Brown Special thanks to Bishop Rhodrick & mother Althea Brown, New Dixie Church of God family, Depart. of Local Government, Permanent Secretary Neil Campbell, and Erika Evan. Juliet Johnson, Neighbors of Kendal Ave. South Beach. Key West Street community, the Williams community Carmichael Road, and a host of others loving relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to Bishop Rhodrick & Mother Althea Brown, New Dixie Church of God family, Depart. Of Local Government, Permanent Secretary Neil Campbell, and Erika Evan. Juliet Johnson, Neighbors of Kendal Ave. South Beach. Key West Street community, the Williams community Carmichael Road, host of others loving relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Please forgive us if we inadvertently excluded your name. We thank everyone for your prayers and support during this time.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects in the “Rudolph Pratt Memorial Suite” at Amethyst Memorial, #534 East Street South (opposite Fresh Auto Car Lot) on Friday September 29th, 2023, from 11:00a.m to 6:00p.m.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required and will be strictly enforced.