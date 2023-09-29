Funeral Service for the Late SHERWIN “SHIRE” BRANVILLE BARTLETT age 85 years of Bartlett Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Kirkland H. Russell Jr. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his children: Jeanette L. Miller (nee Bartlett), Elvis and Paledon Bartlett; daughters-in-law: Cheryl, Betty and Issy Bartlett; grandchildren: Marc A. Bethell (Carron), Veronica C.M. Miller, LaToya Townsend (nee Bartlett), LaRicca, LaNique and LaTess Bartlett, Paledon Bartlett Jr., Tevin, Tyla and Terrell Bartlett; great grandchildren: Joseph Omar and Jaaz Olivyae Townsend, Chrystaletta, Matthias, Aiden, Reuell and Cassandra Bethell, Antonio and Antonia Bowe, Fredrico and Ornandoe Pratt; great great granddaughter: Symphoney Olivia Tiny Grant; sister: Violet Bartlett; brothers: Elcott and Wilkie Bartlett; sisters-in-law: Marie, Louise, Sherlyn and Ernestine Gray; brother-in-law: Atwell Gray; nieces: Paulette Russell, Merilyn McKenzie, Mildred Stuart, Mydella Wildgoose, Jennie Wilson, Cleola Sessions, Kathleen Abrams, Christine Brown, Anishka, Bernadette and Merlyn Bartlett, Stephanie Thompson, Janapha Ambrister, Seatra Russell, Crysta Russell Allerdyce Strachan, Maureen Wallace, Sheena Pratt and Palmella Culmer.; nephews: Christopher, Kent, Wayland, Davie, Garvin, Jerome, Zynall and Kelly Bartlett, and Gary Thompson, David Wallace, Spencer Parker, Michael, Albert, Shone, and Dwayne (Sheryl) Gray and Quenton Rolle and a host of relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday September 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.