Funeral service for Shirley Coralee Storr, 68 yrs., a resident of Mutton Fish Drive, & formerly of San Salvador, will be held at Church of God, Palm Tree & Second Street the Grove, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Anthony Roker. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Fond memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Children: Mersaida Tinker, Joycelyn and Sheena Rolle; Brothers: Kenneth Walkes and Bernard Storr; Sister: Vernice Storr; Grandchildren: Timothy Tinker, Stephen and Stevette Davis, Shalisha, Cattalyah, Jasmine and Jamari; Great Grandchildren: Ariyah and Stephen Jr.; Aunt: Matilda Williams; Uncle: Edwin Butler; Nieces and Nephews: Jacqueline (Elrad) McIntosh, Jed and Jessica Ward, Jestina (Terrell) Branch, Shavon and Laron Ward, Veronica Walkes, Vanessa (Quinton), Kenneth Jr. (Bethsheba), Adrain (Aunshinque) Walkes, Nicola, Cleveland and Clemet, Neicha, Maybellene, Vandella and Elkin Storr Jr.; Numerous of Cousins: Michael (Agnes) Edroy, Renel, Basil, Eden, Bethsaida, Elva, Alvilda, Vernanchia and Renae; God Sister: Eulamae Edwards; Son in Law: Joey Storr; A host of Other Relatives and Friends including: Bernard & Juaniane Dorsette and Family, Ruth Thompson and Family, Clouvis & Jermaine McKinney and Family, Bryant & Jewel Rolle and Family, Benette & Carlissa and Family, Oscar & Rhonda and Family and Samuel Jr. and Michelle Laing and Family; Elsie Whyte and Family, Florie Green and Family, Norma Rolle and family, Lula Petty and Family, Kendrick & Vincelette Bodie and family, Shantell and family, Aiysha and Kelvin Walkes and family, Murray Deli Family, Banquet Kitchen Family, Cable Bahamas, Rev and Aliv Family, Porky’s Gas Station Family, Butler family, Sandal family, Perrin, Storr family, Benson family, Hunt family, Reckley family, Nairn family, Major family and the entire San Salvador and Mutton Fish Drive Community.

Special Thanks to Female Medical and Surgical 1, South Beach Community Clinic and Staff of PMH A & E.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.