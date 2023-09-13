DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MS. SHIRLEY DAXON, age 62 years of #318 Halibut Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, September 4th, 2023.

She is survived her Sons: Clyde Jr., Valentino and Moses Daxon and Steffon Maycock; Daughter: Edith Crystle Kemp; Son-in-law: Blanton Nathaniel Kemp; Daughters-in-law: Venus and Marissa Daxon; numerous Grandchildren; Sisters: Marie Pompilus and Edith Mitchell; numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.