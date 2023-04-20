Uncategorized

Shirley L. Cartwright

Shirley L. Cartwright aged 86 of Soldier Road West (Mall Road), died at her residence, on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Jennie Demeritte; Sons: Locksley and David Cartwright; Grandchildren: Dion Demeritte, Bradia Longley, Jasmine Bastian, Judeen, David, and Davon Cartwright; Sisters: Sybilene Dean, Allardyce Scott-Fitzgerald, Patrice Mitchell, and Barbara Scott; Brothers: Emery Symonette, Cedric, and Johnny Scott; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

