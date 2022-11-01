After receiving no response from the government over its proposal to changes to the price control list, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) yesterday advised its members across the country to temporarily close their doors starting today.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis confirmed yesterday that the government will begin enforcing those changes to the price control list today.

In his national address on October 11, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced changes to price control items, including the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, “providing additional relief to Bahamians” and the addition of 38 categories of items to price control.

The deadline for enforcement was previously relaxed.

Last night, the Retail Grocers’ Association said because it had no conclusive response from the government to its proposals, “all prices shall remain unchanged until the conclusion of the ongoing consultative process”.

In a letter yesterday, BPA President Shantia McBride wrote, “The association has complied with Minister M. Halkitis’ request to offer recommendations to achieve economic relief for the nation on October 21, 2022.

“This document was sent as a response to a lack of consultation from the government with the pharmacy industry on the Price Control Regulation Amendment, 2022.

“Our document sent on October 27, 2022, has not received a response to its contents nor has our request for further discussion been acknowledged.

“Therefore, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association has made the decision to advise its membership that it is in their best interest for pharmacies within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to close our doors temporarily, commencing November 1, 2022.

“We value your customers and will advise a reopening date as soon as possible to provide your customers with the excellent service they deserve.

“We note the need to ensure patient care and request that in case of an emergency, patients contact their nearest public clinic or Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We hope that you unite with us in this moment and God bless The Bahamas.”

The BPA wrote to Halkitis last week and insisted that “new price control regulations specific to the pharmacy sector are untenable and not sustainable for the sector to operate for any length of time”.

The association recommended that the government eliminate value-added tax (VAT) and duty on medicines and guarantee that price control officers ensure that these savings are passed along to customers.

At the beginning of this year, the government added 10 percent VAT to medicines and also to breadbasket items, a move that proved controversial, even though it reduced VAT on everything else from 12 percent to 10 percent.

Retail Grocers’ Association of The Bahamas President Philip Beneby said yesterday that he was hoping to hear from the government by the end of the day.

“We were hoping to hear something today since we didn’t hear anything on Friday,” he said.

“They were hoping that today would have been the day that we get a formal response. But up to this point, it is almost 5 p.m. and nothing is forthcoming.”

Asked if grocers are prepared to carry out the changes today, he said, “All I can say is that we are in negotiations. What do they say? As long as you are in negotiations, everybody stay still until the negotiations are completed.

“They didn’t come back and say we are not satisfied with your proposal or you need to change something or some alterations need to be made.

“Like I said, it was not even acknowledged.”

The government announced a maximum 15 percent markup for wholesalers and a maximum 25 percent markup for retailers.

Beneby noted that the association did what it was asked to do – make a proposal.

That proposal was submitted last Wednesday.

It is asking the government to consider further alleviating the burden on the most vulnerable in The Bahamas by eliminating the 10 percent VAT on breadbasket items.

There are key differences in what the Retail Grocers’ Association proposed and what the government announced and gazetted.

For instance, the government announced that chicken would have a maximum 15 percent markup for wholesalers and a maximum 25 percent markup for retailers.

The grocers propose that only frozen drumsticks would be subject to price control with a markup of 25 percent for wholesalers and 35 percent for retailers.

While the government announced margins for turkey of 15 and 25 percent, the association proposes margins for “whole turkey” only at 25 and 35 percent.

The association listed several more proposals.